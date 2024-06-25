PHOTOS: 10 Best Hotels in Mahabaleshwar You Should Stay At

By: Aakash Singh | June 25, 2024
Rockford Resort: With its fantastic swimming pool, courteous staff, and tranquil ambiance, Rockford Resort is the perfect destination for nature lovers and those seeking a peaceful retreat
Brightland Resort & Spa offers luxurious accommodations with stunning views, serene ambiance, a fantastic swimming pool, a spa, and a variety of dining options
Valley View Beacon Resort offers comfortable accommodations with spectacular views of the surrounding valleys. Known for its warm hospitality, the resort has in-door swimming pool
Le Meridien Mahabaleshwar offers luxury amidst nature with elegant rooms, a spa, multiple dining options, and stunning forest views
It also has the heated infinity swimming pool
Courtyard by Marriott Mahabaleshwar is a beautiful place to stay with breathtaking views making the tour so memorable and enjoyable
Evershine resort Mahabaleshwar is a contemporary 5-star property designed to deliver a unique and luxurious hospitality experience in Mahabaleshwar. It is close to the city
La Serene Resort & Spa: Located on Panchgini mahabaleshwar Road. Resort is small and provided with a lawn, small size swimming pool and recreation room
Hotel Lake View is settled on on the slopes, walk-able distance from the Venna Lake as well as the town
MTDC resort is 2kms away from Mahabaleshwar bus depot on Poladpur road. Rooms are extra spacious and extremely well maintained. It is very affordable
Bella Vista: Nestled close to nature on Panchgani road, the property is huge with lot of open space, ample parking and very well maintained
Additionally, there are hotels like The Grand Legacy, Bharat Hotel, Hotel Heritage, Sai Valley Resort, Grand Resort, Hotel Dreamland which also provide good stay options