 This Pune Auto-Rickshaw Starts With A Clap, Has AC, Fridge & Laptop Inside; WATCH VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneThis Pune Auto-Rickshaw Starts With A Clap, Has AC, Fridge & Laptop Inside; WATCH VIDEO

This Pune Auto-Rickshaw Starts With A Clap, Has AC, Fridge & Laptop Inside; WATCH VIDEO

Kunal Tilak was seen examining and evaluating the features of a number of the rebuilt rickshaws. Residents were astounded by the degree of creativity in the autos, which had air conditioning, mini-fridges, laptop desks, and sophisticated music systems. One of the most memorable instances was when Tilak saw a rickshaw begin with a straightforward clap

Chesna ShettyUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 04:05 PM IST
article-image
This Pune Auto-Rickshaw Starts With A Clap, Has AC, Fridge & Laptop Inside | Video Screen Grab

Pune: A unique "Rickshaw Fashion Show" redefined what public transportation might look like in a city known for its auto-rickshaws by blending elegance with cutting-edge technology. The Rickshaw Chalak Malak Unnati Sangh and The Muslim Co-operative Bank Ltd. collaborated to organise the event. BJP corporator Kunal Tilak  visited this event and complimented the creative skills of the local rickshaw drivers, whose customised vehicles resembled chic lounges rather than regular modes of transportation.

Watch Video:


Tilak was seen examining and evaluating the features of a number of the rebuilt rickshaws. Local residents were astounded by the degree of creativity in the autos, which had air conditioning, mini-fridges, laptop desks, and sophisticated music systems. One of the most memorable instances was when Tilak saw a rickshaw begin with a straightforward clap instruction, demonstrating the technical proficiency and spirit of experimentation of Pune's drivers.

Read Also
Pune To See 2°C–4°C Rise In Minimum Temperatures; IMD Predicts Warmer Nights
article-image

According to Tilak, these advancements go beyond technology and showcase the diligence and innovation of the driver-owners. He continued by saying that these platforms provide a community where people can come forward and show their creativity, experiment with new things, showcase their contemporary identity, and boost their self-esteem.

Images of Tilak utilising the fridge-equipped rooms and laptop setups went viral, highlighting how the event encourages domestic creativity. With the goal of making Pune a centre for innovative engineering, Tilak expressed hope for more such projects.

FPJ Shorts
'I Will Have To Keep Waiting...': Rani Mukerji On Starring In A Romantic-Comedy Like Hum Tum Again | Exclusive
'I Will Have To Keep Waiting...': Rani Mukerji On Starring In A Romantic-Comedy Like Hum Tum Again | Exclusive
Navi Mumbai: Nerul Retired Engineer Duped Of ₹4 Crore In Gold Trading Scam By Telegram-Based Cyber Gang
Navi Mumbai: Nerul Retired Engineer Duped Of ₹4 Crore In Gold Trading Scam By Telegram-Based Cyber Gang
'Standing Outside Like Beggars': Netizens Slam ‘Free Breakfast’ Rush Outside Shilpa Shetty’s Ammakai On Republic Day
'Standing Outside Like Beggars': Netizens Slam ‘Free Breakfast’ Rush Outside Shilpa Shetty’s Ammakai On Republic Day
Good News For Air Travellers! Over ₹22,000-Crore Metro Line 8 Project From CSMIA To Navi Mumbai Airport Gets Govt Nod | Know Details Here
Good News For Air Travellers! Over ₹22,000-Crore Metro Line 8 Project From CSMIA To Navi Mumbai Airport Gets Govt Nod | Know Details Here

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Shocker: Frustrated With Husband's Alcoholism, Mother Slits Son's Throat, Stabs Daughter In...
Pune Shocker: Frustrated With Husband's Alcoholism, Mother Slits Son's Throat, Stabs Daughter In...
Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic Hands Over Wrong Body For Cremation; Baramati Man Files Police Complaint
Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic Hands Over Wrong Body For Cremation; Baramati Man Files Police Complaint
This Pune Auto-Rickshaw Starts With A Clap, Has AC, Fridge & Laptop Inside; WATCH VIDEO
This Pune Auto-Rickshaw Starts With A Clap, Has AC, Fridge & Laptop Inside; WATCH VIDEO
Pune Airport Tops ACI ASQ Rankings For Q3 & Q4 2025 With Near-Perfect 4.96 Score
Pune Airport Tops ACI ASQ Rankings For Q3 & Q4 2025 With Near-Perfect 4.96 Score
Pune Woman Cheated Of ₹26 Lakh By Mumbai Man, Sexually Exploited On False Promise Of Marriage
Pune Woman Cheated Of ₹26 Lakh By Mumbai Man, Sexually Exploited On False Promise Of Marriage