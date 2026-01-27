This Pune Auto-Rickshaw Starts With A Clap, Has AC, Fridge & Laptop Inside; WATCH VIDEO

This Pune Auto-Rickshaw Starts With A Clap, Has AC, Fridge & Laptop Inside | Video Screen Grab

Pune: A unique "Rickshaw Fashion Show" redefined what public transportation might look like in a city known for its auto-rickshaws by blending elegance with cutting-edge technology. The Rickshaw Chalak Malak Unnati Sangh and The Muslim Co-operative Bank Ltd. collaborated to organise the event. BJP corporator Kunal Tilak visited this event and complimented the creative skills of the local rickshaw drivers, whose customised vehicles resembled chic lounges rather than regular modes of transportation.



Watch Video:



Tilak was seen examining and evaluating the features of a number of the rebuilt rickshaws. Local residents were astounded by the degree of creativity in the autos, which had air conditioning, mini-fridges, laptop desks, and sophisticated music systems. One of the most memorable instances was when Tilak saw a rickshaw begin with a straightforward clap instruction, demonstrating the technical proficiency and spirit of experimentation of Pune's drivers.

According to Tilak, these advancements go beyond technology and showcase the diligence and innovation of the driver-owners. He continued by saying that these platforms provide a community where people can come forward and show their creativity, experiment with new things, showcase their contemporary identity, and boost their self-esteem.



Images of Tilak utilising the fridge-equipped rooms and laptop setups went viral, highlighting how the event encourages domestic creativity. With the goal of making Pune a centre for innovative engineering, Tilak expressed hope for more such projects.