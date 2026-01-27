 Pune: Robbers Target Air Force Officer’s House In CME Campus While He Was Out Watching Border 2; Jewellery Worth ₹4.40 Lakh Stolen
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Robbers Target Air Force Officer’s House In CME Campus While He Was Out Watching Border 2; Jewellery Worth ₹4.40 Lakh Stolen

Pune: Robbers Target Air Force Officer’s House In CME Campus While He Was Out Watching Border 2; Jewellery Worth ₹4.40 Lakh Stolen

The Air Force officer was out watching the movie Border 2 on his day off when unidentified thieves broke into his residence and stole jewellery worth Rs 4,40,000. The incident came to light at around 11:00 PM on Sunday within the College of Military Engineering (CME) campus in Dapodi

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 04:52 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Unknown Robbers Target Air Force Officer’s House In CME Campus While He Was Out Watching Border 2; Jewellery Worth ₹4.40 Lakh Stolen | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A shocking incident took place in Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Dapodi area, which has again raised the issue of law and order in the city. Ironically, the residence of an officer of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was hit by an unknown thief while he was having a day out with his family on Sunday.

The Air Force officer was out watching the movie Border 2 on his day off when unidentified thieves broke into his residence and stole jewellery worth Rs 4,40,000. The incident came to light at around 11:00 PM on Sunday within the College of Military Engineering (CME) campus in Dapodi.

The case regarding this incident was registered on Monday after Mukesh Kumar Sudheshwar Singh (43, Dapodi) filed a complaint at the Dapodi Police Station. A case has been registered against unknown thieves under the BNS sections 305 (theft in a dwelling house, or means of transportation, or place of worship, etc.) and 331 (punishment for house-trespass or housebreaking).

Read Also
Pune Engineer's Suicide: Women Confront Rupali Chakankar, Ask 'What Changes Were Made To Law After...
article-image

According to police reports, the complainant, Mukesh Kumar Singh, is an active-duty member of the Indian Air Force living in the official residential quarters of the IAF in Dapodi’s CME campus.

FPJ Shorts
Supreme Court Allows Woman Who Lost Husband During COVID-19 To Settle Bank Loan On Relaxed Terms
Supreme Court Allows Woman Who Lost Husband During COVID-19 To Settle Bank Loan On Relaxed Terms
Rajasthan College Principal’s ‘Pakistan Elder Brother’ Remark Triggers Row
Rajasthan College Principal’s ‘Pakistan Elder Brother’ Remark Triggers Row
Thane Tragedy Averted: RPF Head Constable’s Swift Action Saves 60-Year-Old Cancer Patient From Moving Rajdhani Express At Kalyan Station | VIDEO
Thane Tragedy Averted: RPF Head Constable’s Swift Action Saves 60-Year-Old Cancer Patient From Moving Rajdhani Express At Kalyan Station | VIDEO
Energy Storage Companies Pin Hopes On FY27 For Better Offtake
Energy Storage Companies Pin Hopes On FY27 For Better Offtake

Sunday, being his day off, Singh left his home locked at 6:00 PM to watch the newly released film Border 2 in theatres.

Police said that between 6:00 PM and 11:00 PM, thieves broke the door latch to gain entry. They ransacked the bedroom cupboard and made off with gold necklaces, rings, chains, mangalsutras, bracelets, and other ornaments.

The IAF officer has alleged that a golden necklace, rings, bracelets and other valuable items, all worth Rs 4,40,000, were stolen from his house.

Read Also
Pune: 13-Year-Old Boy Used As Pawn In ₹9.5 Lakh Cheating Case In Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Bhosari;...
article-image

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Senior Police Inspector Mahadev Koli, in charge of the Dapodi Police Station, said, “The burglary was discovered when Singh returned home after the movie.”

The Dapodi Police are currently investigating the matter, focusing on how the security within the military campus was breached. A military campus being hit by the burglars has raised questions about the city’s law and order as a whole.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shaniwar Peth’s Motibagh Turns No-Parking Zone; Pune Police Issues Orders
Shaniwar Peth’s Motibagh Turns No-Parking Zone; Pune Police Issues Orders
Government Is Committed To All-Round Development Of Jalgaon District, Says Guardian Minister...
Government Is Committed To All-Round Development Of Jalgaon District, Says Guardian Minister...
Pune: Robbers Target Air Force Officer’s House In CME Campus While He Was Out Watching Border 2;...
Pune: Robbers Target Air Force Officer’s House In CME Campus While He Was Out Watching Border 2;...
Pune: Dead Cockroach Found In Poha At Popular Eatery In Nal Stop; FDA Alerted
Pune: Dead Cockroach Found In Poha At Popular Eatery In Nal Stop; FDA Alerted
Pune Shocker: Frustrated With Husband's Alcoholism, Mother Slits Son's Throat, Stabs Daughter In...
Pune Shocker: Frustrated With Husband's Alcoholism, Mother Slits Son's Throat, Stabs Daughter In...