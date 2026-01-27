Pune: Robbers Target Air Force Officer’s House In CME Campus While He Was Out Watching Border 2; Jewellery Worth ₹4.40 Lakh Stolen

Pune: Unknown Robbers Target Air Force Officer’s House In CME Campus While He Was Out Watching Border 2; Jewellery Worth ₹4.40 Lakh Stolen | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A shocking incident took place in Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Dapodi area, which has again raised the issue of law and order in the city. Ironically, the residence of an officer of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was hit by an unknown thief while he was having a day out with his family on Sunday.

The Air Force officer was out watching the movie Border 2 on his day off when unidentified thieves broke into his residence and stole jewellery worth Rs 4,40,000. The incident came to light at around 11:00 PM on Sunday within the College of Military Engineering (CME) campus in Dapodi.

The case regarding this incident was registered on Monday after Mukesh Kumar Sudheshwar Singh (43, Dapodi) filed a complaint at the Dapodi Police Station. A case has been registered against unknown thieves under the BNS sections 305 (theft in a dwelling house, or means of transportation, or place of worship, etc.) and 331 (punishment for house-trespass or housebreaking).

According to police reports, the complainant, Mukesh Kumar Singh, is an active-duty member of the Indian Air Force living in the official residential quarters of the IAF in Dapodi’s CME campus.

Sunday, being his day off, Singh left his home locked at 6:00 PM to watch the newly released film Border 2 in theatres.

Police said that between 6:00 PM and 11:00 PM, thieves broke the door latch to gain entry. They ransacked the bedroom cupboard and made off with gold necklaces, rings, chains, mangalsutras, bracelets, and other ornaments.

The IAF officer has alleged that a golden necklace, rings, bracelets and other valuable items, all worth Rs 4,40,000, were stolen from his house.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Senior Police Inspector Mahadev Koli, in charge of the Dapodi Police Station, said, “The burglary was discovered when Singh returned home after the movie.”

The Dapodi Police are currently investigating the matter, focusing on how the security within the military campus was breached. A military campus being hit by the burglars has raised questions about the city’s law and order as a whole.