Government Is Committed To All-Round Development Of Jalgaon District, Says Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil

Gulabrao Patil | File Image

Jalgaon: 'Our resolve is to respect and empower all sections of society in Jalgaon district, including farmers, labourers, women, youth, tribals, the poor, workers, and senior citizens, and the government is committed to the all-round development of Jalgaon district,' stated the State's Minister of Sanitation and Water Supply and Guardian Minister of the district, Gulabrao Patil. He was speaking after hoisting the national flag at the main government ceremony on the 76th anniversary of Indian Republic Day at the Jalgaon Police Parade Ground, while extending greetings to the district residents.

District Collector Rohan Ghuge, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Minal Karanwal, District Superintendent of Police Dr Maheshwar Reddy, Municipal Commissioner Dnyaneshwar Dhere, and senior officers from various departments were present on this occasion.

Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil extended Republic Day greetings and further said that today is a sacred day to pay homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for our motherland. We are able to experience this day only because of the thoughts and ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Inspired by Dr Babasaheb's words – “Until the last person in society receives justice, our work remains incomplete” – our resolve is to bring development to every section of society.

Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, tap connections have been provided to 690,785 families, and 1,080 villages have been declared 'Har Ghar Jal' (water in every home). He informed us that under the Swachh Bharat Mission, 2,659 individual toilets have been completed this year, and grants have been distributed to 2,285 beneficiaries. It was also stated that a total of 153 substations have been sanctioned in the district under the Chief Minister's Solar Agricultural Feeder scheme, with a capacity of 850 megawatts. Of these, 40 substations are generating 120 megawatts of electricity through solar energy, providing daytime power supply to a total of 60,000 agricultural consumers/farmers.

The Integrated Tribal Development Project, Yawal, includes 60 villages and 25 hamlets in the PESA area, and education, health, nutrition, and employment facilities are being effectively provided to a total of 604,000 citizens. Spice Cluster, self-employment, and nucleus budget schemes are being implemented for the skill development and employment of tribal youth. The Integrated Tribal Development Project, Yawal, has secured the first rank in the state in the state government's 100-day programme.

Guardian Minister Patil said that a telemedicine centre has been started at the district level through the Health Department of the Zilla Parishad, and this centre is focusing on providing health facilities to pregnant mothers. So far, more than 5,000 women have benefited from it.

Due to Jalgaon district receiving 'D-plus' status industrially, new industries will have significant opportunities here. The state's new industrial policy has given Jalgaon district a golden opportunity for an industrial revolution, which will give a major boost to the district's development. He further stated that for the financial year 2025-26, a budget of Rs. 677 crore has been sanctioned under the District Annual Plan (General), of which Rs. 402.60 crore has been received from the government. Of this, Rs. 147.03 crore has been spent, and administrative approvals have been given for a total amount of Rs. 481.88 crore.

Similarly, he informed us that funds of Rs. 93 crore have been sanctioned for the Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan, Rs. 26 crore 60 lakh for the Tribal Sub-Plan, and Rs. 38 crore 02 lakh for areas outside the tribal region. On this occasion, District Collector Rohan Ghuge was honoured with a memento by the District Sainik Welfare Department, Pune, for his excellent work in collecting flag funds under the Flag Fund Pledge Scheme.