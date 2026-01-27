Pune Shocker: Frustrated With Husband's Alcoholism, Mother Slits Son's Throat, Stabs Daughter In Wagholi | Sourced

Her husband's habit of drinking alcohol was the main cause behind the heinous act of the incident that took place in Pune's Wagholi, where a mother killed her 11-year-old son and attacked her daughter, as per the preliminary examination, said police. The incident took place on Tuesday morning.

DCP Chilumula Rajnikanth, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, "As per the initial examination, it seems the accused mother was frustrated with the alcoholic nature of her husband, who was most of the time under the influence of alcohol. The lady accused was the breadwinner for the family. They had recently shifted to a flat in the area. Frustrated with the nature of her husband, she took the extreme step, as per the preliminary examination."

"Firstly, she killed her 11-year-old son by slitting his throat and later attacked her 13-year-old daughter. She attacked her on the throat. Somehow, the girl locked herself in the bathroom and shouted for help from neighbours. The neighbours intervened and saved her life. She was about to kill herself. However, she was stopped by the neighbours," Rajnikanth added.

"The matter is under further investigation and the exact reason behind the murder will be part of the investigation. Both husband and wife were brought to the police station, but were not in a mental state to speak. The daughter is hospitalised and is in a safe condition. After a detailed investigation, action will be taken accordingly," the DCP further said.

What was the incident?

A mother killed her son by slitting his throat with a knife and repeatedly stabbed her daughter on Tuesday morning. The son died on the spot, while the daughter was seriously injured and is currently receiving treatment in a hospital. This incident took place in the Wagholi area of Pune. The police have registered a case against the accused woman and arrested her.

According to the information received, the murder took place on Baif Road in the Wagholi area of Pune. A woman killed her 11-year-old son by slitting his throat in her own home. She also repeatedly stabbed her 13-year-old daughter with a knife. The house was covered in blood. The daughter was seriously injured in the attack. She survived, but her condition is critical. She is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital.

The accused woman has been identified as Soni Santosh Jaybhay. She is originally from Kandhar in Nanded and is currently living with her family on Baif Road in Wagholi. Soni fatally attacked her 11-year-old son, Sairaj Santosh Jaybhay, and her 13-year-old daughter, Dhanashree Santosh Jaybhay, with a knife. Sairaj died on the spot in the attack, while Dhanashree was seriously injured.