Pune: Dead Cockroach Found In Poha At Popular Eatery In Nal Stop; FDA Alerted | Video Screen Grab

Pune: An alarming incident of food contamination has come to light from Pune’s busy Nal Stop area, where a customer found a dead cockroach in a plate of poha at the popular Laxinarayan Breakfast Joint.

Watch Video:

The customer had gone to the eatery for breakfast but was horrified to find a cockroach in his meal. He immediately brought the matter to the attention of the staff.

The incident has since sparked outrage among local residents and regular customers. The breakfast joint, being a famous one in the city attracts many visitors from across the city.

The incident has raised serious concerns about food safety and hygiene practices at popular roadside and small restaurants. Before this too, several instances of such contamination have reached social media at popular eateries.

According to available details, after the complaint at the Nal Stop incident, the matter was reportedly brought to the notice of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and citizens have demanded a thorough inspection of the outlet to ensure that basic cleanliness standards are being followed and not impacting the health of people.

Officials are expected to take appropriate action after verifying the complaint. Exactly what action will be taken is not clear yet, but it is being speculated that a notice may be issued and a fine may be imposed. Earlier in Pune, temporary sanctions, including closing down the space for a few days, have also been done by the FDA