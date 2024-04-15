This Day, That Year In Pune: 'Save Vetal Tedki' Protest March Completes 1 Year (VIDEO) | Anand Chaini

The 'Save Vetal Tedki' protest march, which took place on April 15 last year, commemorated its one-year anniversary today. The march was organised to protest against the construction of a proposed 2.1km-long road from Balbharati to Paud Phata. Commencing around 5pm at Vetal Baba Chowk on Senapati Bapat Road, it concluded at German Bakery Wunderbar Cafe on Law College Road at approximately 6:30pm, drawing a substantial turnout despite persistent showers.

१५ एप्रिल २०२३ पुणेकर रस्त्यावर का उतरले?

सांगा!

Please reply on this post, tag your friends, post your photos and videos to remind everyone why #VetalTekdi and all other tekdis are critical to #Pune's present and future! pic.twitter.com/Cq2f3EELdS — Vetal Tekdi Bachav Kruti Samiti (@VTBKS_Pune) April 15, 2024

The primary force behind the rally was the Vetal Tekdi Bachav Kruti Samiti (VTBKS) – an apolitical coalition encompassing various citizen groups and initiatives. They argued that the project would significantly damage the city's greenery, particularly as it traverses Vetal Tekdi, one of the last green bastions in Pune.

Recently, the VTBKS unveiled a 'Citizen Manifesto' ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. In the manifesto, the VTBKS demanded that Pune's new MP champion the preservation of Pune's tekdis and halt the proposed Balbharati to Paud Phata road project.

The group underscored the importance of designating Vetal Tekdi as a 'Natural Heritage' site in Pune's Development Plan, aligning with the draft list of natural heritage sites identified by the Maharashtra Government in 2000. Additionally, the VTBKS called for the abandonment of the High Capacity Mass Transit Route (HCMTR), also known as the inner ring road, a proposal dating back over 40 years.

Meanwhile, the Central Empowered Committee appointed by the Supreme Court recently engaged with activists who had filed objections to the proposed project and heard the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) stance on the plan. The PMC reiterated its stance, emphasising that the planned road was crucial to alleviate traffic congestion on Law College Road and in nearby areas.