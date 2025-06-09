 ‘Targeted Discrimination’: Pune Parks Shut On Basi Eid, Muslim Leaders Protest
The sudden closures, without any prior notice or official order, disrupted community gatherings and celebrations, drawing sharp criticism from community leaders.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 07:39 PM IST
Several public parks in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) area were unexpectedly closed on the second day of Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid) on June 8, 2025, sparking widespread anger and resentment in the Muslim community.

In response, Haji Zubair Memon, President of the Maharashtra Muslim Conference, submitted a formal memorandum to the Pune District Collector demanding strict action against those responsible. The memorandum highlighted that prominent public spaces like Shaniwarwada and the Sarasbaug Park—commonly used by the Muslim community for Eid reunions and social gatherings—were abruptly shut without justification.

The organization alleged that the decision was influenced by a letter from MP Dr. Medha Kulkarni and claimed it targeted a specific religious group, calling it a violation of the secular spirit of the Constitution.

Pune: PMC Shuts Saras Baug Udyan On 'Basi Eid' After MP Dr Medha Kulkarni’s Letter; Activist Slams...
article-image

The memorandum demands:

Immediate suspension of officials involved in issuing the closure order

An independent judicial inquiry into the incident

Training for civic officials on secular values and constitutional principles

A public apology from the Pune Municipal Corporation to the Muslim community

Speaking to reporters, Haji Zubair Memon said,"This decision not only hurts the sentiments of the Muslim community but also damages the foundational values of social harmony and the Constitution."

Additionaly, Activist Anwar Sheikh has also sought an explanation from the PMC on the exact reason why Sarasbaug Garden was closed.

No official statement has yet been issued by the PMC regarding the incident. Meanwhile, to know the official version, the Free Press Journal tried to reach out to Ashok Ghorpade, head of the PMC Garden Department; however, he did not respond to multiple calls and messages.

