Super 50 Initiative: Six Rural Students From Nashik Selected For NASA Visit |

Through the Super 50 initiative of the Zilla Parishad, six rural students who have secured admission in IIT have got the opportunity to visit NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration), a global research and space organisation in America, as well as various educational and research institutions in America.

This tour will last for a whole week, and students will get the experience of visiting NASA as well as other prestigious science and technology institutions, research laboratories and universities in America. This will broaden the perspective of rural students and provide them with a direct link to global knowledge. A teacher from the Zilla Parishad will also participate in this tour along with the students, and they will be selected through an interview.

This initiative will enable students to have a direct experience of global educational and research travel. The 'Super 50' project was started with the concept of former CEO Ashima Mittal.

This project provides residential training, quality coaching, guidance and all the facilities to students from rural areas for competitive exams like JEE and NEET. Taking this initiative forward, Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar has now decided to send students directly to NASA, so six students who have been admitted to IIT will now have the opportunity to see the prestigious institution of NASA in America directly, which will also inspire other students in the district.

“The concept of ‘Nashik to NASA’ has been implemented to give global wings to the dreams of rural students. This program, which has been selected in an institution like IIT through the Super 50 initiative, will be implemented continuously every year,” said IAS Omkar Pawar, Chief Executive Officer, Z. P. Nashik.

Students will be able to go to America and get a direct experience of science and technology, their confidence will increase, and they will see big dreams and make them come true. This initiative will prove that students from Zilla Parishad schools can also achieve world-class success,” added Pawar.

As per the results of the counselling round, the following 'Super 50' students have achieved great success:

Harshal Dhamle (Sinnar) – IIIT Nagpur – Computer Science

Dimple Bagul (Mehdar, Kalwan) – IIT Kharagpur – Electrical

Vrushali Waghmare (Manmad) – IIT Dhanbad – Electronics and Telecommunication (selected in the first round)

Megha Darade (Fadalwadi, Trimbak) – IIT Jodhpur – Biochemical and IIT Kharagpur – Food Engineering

Akanksha Shejwal (Kumbhare, Niphad) – IIT Dhanbad – Chemical Science

Jagruti Shewale (Mokbangi, Kalwan) – Sant Longowal Government Institute of Engineering (next Striving for a better option in the round)