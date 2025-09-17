Latur: Raja Narayanlal Lahoti School Hosts Hindi Day With Competitions & Cultural Programmes | Sourced

Latur: Hindi Day was celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm at Raja Narayanlal Lahoti English School in Latur on Monday. The event was presided over by Principal Col Srinivasulu, while the chief guest was Dr Pallavi Bhudev Patil, from the Hindi Department of Rajarshi Shahu College.

On this occasion, the school’s Hindi Department organised a variety of competitions, including poetry recitation, essay writing, storytelling, speech and handwriting contests.

An exhibition based on “Unity in Diversity” and “The Contribution of Hindi Literature in the Freedom Struggle” was also held, showcasing the significance of Hindi in cultural and historical contexts.

Students Tanishka Swami, Preet Bhutada, Ojal Padile, and Sandhyarani Sadole impressed the audience with their dance performance on the popular patriotic song “Mile Sur Mera Tumhara”. Poetry enthusiasts Shruti Gaikwad, Marziya Ustad, Bhakti Verma, Anushka Birajdar, Prerna Sude, and Siddhi recited their original poems with passion.

Rhythm Patil mesmerised the audience by singing the devotional song “Main Nahin Makhan Khayo”, accompanied by Veernath Dongre on tabla and Arush Rajure on harmonium. Arya Munde also shared her views on the importance of Hindi Day.

Addressing the students, chief guest Dr Pallavi Patil highlighted the immense career opportunities available through proficiency in Hindi. She explained how the language plays a vital role in sectors such as media, translation, online education, publishing, corporate communications, and technology, urging students to make the most of these opportunities.

Sandhya Somani and Anandi Gojamgunde conducted proceedings. Faculty members including Varsha Khuntegave, Sarita Khandelwal, Madhuri Bhosale, Priyanka Lokhande, Supriya Mishra, and Sunita Bargale extended their support to ensure the success of the event.