Sports Teaches Us To Gracefully Accept Defeat: Commandant Devraj Gill At Inauguration of PERA Premier Championship At MIT-ADT University

"Sports has a profound impact on individuals, improving their physical and mental health. Moreover, sports teach us one of life's most vital lessons, which is how to gracefully accept defeat. This is why the sportsmanship of a good player is reflected not just on the field but in their social life as well," stated Commandant of Army Sports Academy, Devraj Gill. He expressed these thoughts during the inaugural function of the Premier Championship organised by the Preeminent Education and Research Association (PERA) at MIT University of Art, Design and Technology in Vishwarajbagh, Pune.

The event witnessed the presence of notable figures, including Prof Dr Mangesh Karad, Vice-Chancellor and Working President of MIT ADT University and President of PERA, Registrar Dr Mahesh Chopde, Director of the Sports Department Padmakar Phad, Olympian boxer Manoj Pingle, Dr Gulzar Shaikh of Dr PA Inamdar University, Popat Dhanve of MIT WPU, and Dr Atul Patil.

Prof Dr Karad highlighted the progress India has made across various sectors under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He emphasised that initiatives like Khelo Bharat and Target Olympic Podium had a significant impact, helping India achieve a historic medal tally at the Asian Games held in Hangzhou. Inspired by this success, private universities in the state, through the PERA Championship, united to organise this competition, which saw enthusiastic participation from 35 universities, making it a resounding success. He also praised MIT Group for consistently offering a platform for athletes to showcase their talents.

The event commenced with a spirited salute by the Maharashtra Academy of Naval Education and Training (MANET) band, followed by a global peace prayer and the ceremonial lighting of the lamp. Athletes, led by the flag-bearers from participating universities, then paraded to the grounds. Over 3,000 athletes from more than 35 universities participated in the event. Dr Suraj Bhoyar, Chairman of the Organising Committee, delivered the inaugural speech, while the vote of thanks was given by PERA's Chief Executive Officer, Prof Hanumant Pawar.

