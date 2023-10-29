Pune: Drugs Worth ₹14.55 Crore Seized In District In Last 10 Months

Representative Photo | Pixabay

In a coordinated effort, the Pune City Police Commissionerate, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate, Pune Rural Police, and Pune Government Railway Police have successfully confiscated narcotics worth ₹14.55 crore from January to October this year.

To address the escalating issue of narcotics, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, has directed the establishment of a District-Level Narcotics Control Centre Committee. This Committee, chaired by the District Collector, comprises 13 members, including the Superintendent of Police Pune Rural, Deputy Conservator of Forests, District Health Officer, Assistant Commissioner of Social Welfare, District Superintendent of Agriculture, Commissioner of Central Goods and Services Tax Department, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Joint Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration Department and Superintendent of the Central Narcotics Control Bureau. The committee conducts monthly meetings under the guidance of the Collector.

District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh emphasised the commitment of the District-Level Narcotics Control Centre Committee in rescuing residents from the narcotics trap. "Citizens are encouraged to report any information related to illegal drug smuggling, sale, or cultivation to the nearest police station or committee member's office," he appealed.

The committee's primary goal is to take effective measures against the increasing use of narcotics in the district and efficiently address the problem. Collaborating with the police department, the committee has taken significant action against illegal smuggling, cultivation, use, sale, and consumption of narcotics.

To prevent the illicit cultivation of narcotic plants in the forest and agricultural areas, joint actions are taken by the Forest Department, Agriculture Department, and Revenue Department. Public awareness campaigns are also underway to educate farmers about the prohibition on cultivating narcotic plants.

Besides, the School Education Department is actively involved in creating awareness in schools and colleges regarding the health effects and financial losses associated with drug consumption. Coordinators have been appointed in educational institutions to further this initiative.

Furthermore, the Social Welfare Department conducts periodic inspections of de-addiction and rehabilitation centers, providing assistance to individuals facing drug-related issues. The Food and Drug Administration Department diligently inspects drug manufacturing companies.

