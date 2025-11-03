South Regional Youth Festival Inaugurated At Central Sanskrit University In Maharashtra's Nashik | Sourced

Nashik: The three-day (November 3–5, 2025) South Regional Youth Festival at the Central Sanskrit University, Nashik campus, was inaugurated with a flag hoisting and torch lighting ceremony. The chief guest for the inaugural programme was Ashutosh Joshi, National Coordinator of the Bharatiya Yuva Sansad.

In his address, he said, “For the first time, the South Regional Youth Festival is being hosted in Nashik, where we can witness a glimpse of mini-India. Students from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Maharashtra have gathered here, reflecting the true spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. When the youth of a nation set their goals, the dreams of the nation begin to take shape.”



Prof. Bodhakumar Jha, Associate Director of the Jaipur Campus, graced the event as a special guest. He remarked, “The youth of India make history. You possess the strength of both knowledge and valour (shastra and shastra), which will contribute to the progress of our nation.”

Read Also Pune Auto Driver Uses Google Pay Transaction To Track Down Student, Returns Forgotten Laptop

The programme was presided over by Prof. Neelabh Tiwari, Director of the Nashik Campus. In his speech, he said, “The objective of the National Education Policy 2020 is aligned with the vision of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. The fivefold holistic development, Annamaya, Pranamaya, Manomaya, Buddhi-maya, and Anandamaya, is embodied in this youth festival. Sports are not merely about winning medals but about nurturing the physical, mental, and spiritual growth of young people.”



The welcome address was delivered by Dr Kumar, the festival convener, while the vote of thanks was proposed by Dr Shankar Andhale, Sports Professor. The programme was compered by Dr Dattaram Pathak.



Students Mahesh, Vaibhav, Prathamesh, Shreyash, and Rohit from Nashik lit the ceremonial torch. Participants from various states showcased their traditional attire and flags in a grand march-past. Education student Aman Thapliyal administered the sports oath to all athletes.



Results of the competitions were as follows:



1500m Run: 1st – Shri Hari (Guruvayur, Kerala), 2nd – Rohit Dhande (Nashik, Maharashtra), 3rd – Lipan Sahu (Sringeri, Karnataka).



400m Run (Boys): 1st – Yadu Krishna M. (Guruvayur, Kerala), 2nd – Vishwambhar Sahu (Nashik, Maharashtra), 3rd – Vashavraj GC (Sringeri, Karnataka).



400m Run (Girls): 1st – Antima V. Sharma (Guruvayur, Kerala), 2nd – Sushmita Nayak (Nashik, Maharashtra), 3rd – Sumitra Kishan (Sringeri, Karnataka).



High Jump: 1st – Satya Mahanta (Guruvayur, Kerala), 2nd – Saroja Bhuik (Sringeri, Karnataka), 3rd – Shashikant (Nashik, Maharashtra).



Long Jump: 1st – Gauri Ambujan (Guruvayur, Kerala), 2nd – Pushpalata Maharana (Nashik, Maharashtra), 3rd – Tapoi Ghedai (Sringeri, Karnataka).



100m Run (Boys): 1st – Yadu Krishna M. (Guruvayur, Kerala), 2nd – Mahantesh Sabali (Sringeri, Karnataka), 3rd – Vishwambhar Sahu (Nashik, Maharashtra).



100m Run (Girls): 1st – Antima V. Sharma (Guruvayur, Kerala), 2nd – Smriti Mai Mohanta (Sringeri, Karnataka), 3rd – Pushpalata Maharana (Nashik, Maharashtra).





The youth festival proved to be a confluence of Sanskrit scholars and Indian culture, truly embodying the spirit of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat”.