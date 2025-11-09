Social Activist Writes To PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, Seeks Display Boards At Public Amenity Plots Across Pune

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Building | File Photo

Pune: A socially conscious citizen has submitted a written letter to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Commissioner, urging the civic body to install detailed information boards at all amenity spaces across the city to promote public awareness and transparency.

In the letter, social activist Dilip Singh Vishwakarma highlighted that land prices in Pune have reached unprecedented levels, leading to attempts by certain land mafias, which are allegedly backed by political influence, to encroach upon or illegally acquire government plots. He cautioned that if strict preventive action is not taken, prime government lands reserved for public use could be compromised.

Vishwakarma noted that several plots in Pune are reserved as “Amenity Spaces” under the city’s development and planning rules. These plots are meant for public and social purposes such as health facilities, educational institutions, playgrounds, and public libraries. However, citizens are often unaware of the purpose, current use, or development status of these lands due to a lack of accessible information. He, therefore, urged the PMC to install boards displaying complete details about each amenity space.

Residents have demanded that these boards include the reservation number, the original purpose of the plot, relevant planning provisions, current usage or development status, the contact details of the responsible officer, and a helpline number for complaints.

The activist and residents also suggested that the boards be placed in prominent locations near the entrance of each site to ensure easy visibility to the public.

The letter further pointed out that many amenity plots have been leased to social organisations at nominal rates. Such institutions, the committee insisted, must also display detailed information about their allotted land on their premises.

Siddharth Mauli, another resident, said the initiative would help citizens stay informed, ensure transparency in the management of public spaces, and prevent encroachment or misuse of land reserved for community welfare.