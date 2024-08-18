Situation Under Control in Nashik After Violence During Protests Against Anti-Hindu Violence in Bangladesh | X | ANI

The situation in Nashik is now under control after violence broke out on Friday during a protest march against the anti-Hindu violence in Bangladesh.

Nashik Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 1, Ravindra Kumar Chauhan said, "FIRs have been registered after Friday's incident. 15 accused have been taken into custody. More people have been identified based on photos and videos. The arrest process is underway. The situation is under control." Several Hindu organisations had called for a "bandh" in Nashik to condemn the atrocities taking place in Bangladesh.

Ten people were injured when stones were pelted by the protestors and vehicles were damaged in the clash after shops were found open in the Bhadrakali area during the 'bandh'.

Police Use Mild Lathi Charge

On receiving the information of the protest, the police resorted to a mild lathi charge to bring the situation under control.

Commenting on the clash, State Minister Girish Mahajan said that tension was still prevalent in the Old Nashik Area and shops that remained open in the 'bandh' led to the verbal altercation. He appealed to the people of Nashik to maintain peace.

"The police had to resort to a mild lathi charge to bring the situation under control. There is still tension in the Old Nashik area, but the situation is now under control. While the rally was going on, some shops were open. This led to a verbal altercation. I appeal to everyone to maintain peace." Further, he added that he spoke to the Police Commissioner and the District Collector, who assured him that the situation was under control.