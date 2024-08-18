 Situation Under Control in Nashik After Violence During Protests Against Anti-Hindu Violence in Bangladesh
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneSituation Under Control in Nashik After Violence During Protests Against Anti-Hindu Violence in Bangladesh

Situation Under Control in Nashik After Violence During Protests Against Anti-Hindu Violence in Bangladesh

Ten people were injured when stones were pelted by the protestors and vehicles were damaged in the clash after shops were found open in the Bhadrakali area during the 'bandh'.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, August 18, 2024, 01:11 PM IST
article-image
Situation Under Control in Nashik After Violence During Protests Against Anti-Hindu Violence in Bangladesh | X | ANI

The situation in Nashik is now under control after violence broke out on Friday during a protest march against the anti-Hindu violence in Bangladesh.

Nashik Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 1, Ravindra Kumar Chauhan said, "FIRs have been registered after Friday's incident. 15 accused have been taken into custody. More people have been identified based on photos and videos. The arrest process is underway. The situation is under control." Several Hindu organisations had called for a "bandh" in Nashik to condemn the atrocities taking place in Bangladesh.

FPJ Shorts
56% Of Fortune 500 Companies View Artificial Intelligence As A 'Risk Factor'
56% Of Fortune 500 Companies View Artificial Intelligence As A 'Risk Factor'
Mita Vashisht Recalls Reshooting Scenes With 'Nervous' Aishwarya Rai In Taal: 'Subhash Ghai Said My Presence Was Eating Up Hers'
Mita Vashisht Recalls Reshooting Scenes With 'Nervous' Aishwarya Rai In Taal: 'Subhash Ghai Said My Presence Was Eating Up Hers'
'Rich Gang': Bigg Boss 16 Winner MC Stan Buys Swanky Car Worth ₹1.5 Crore, Flaunts His New 'Whip' (PHOTOS)
'Rich Gang': Bigg Boss 16 Winner MC Stan Buys Swanky Car Worth ₹1.5 Crore, Flaunts His New 'Whip' (PHOTOS)
'Very Demure, Very Mindful' Trend Is Making Waves On The Internet, Here's How To Nail The Modest Fashion Aesthetic
'Very Demure, Very Mindful' Trend Is Making Waves On The Internet, Here's How To Nail The Modest Fashion Aesthetic

Ten people were injured when stones were pelted by the protestors and vehicles were damaged in the clash after shops were found open in the Bhadrakali area during the 'bandh'.

Read Also
Pune’s Ionic Eatery Secures Right To Use 'Burger King' Name Again
article-image

Police Use Mild Lathi Charge

On receiving the information of the protest, the police resorted to a mild lathi charge to bring the situation under control.

Commenting on the clash, State Minister Girish Mahajan said that tension was still prevalent in the Old Nashik Area and shops that remained open in the 'bandh' led to the verbal altercation. He appealed to the people of Nashik to maintain peace.

"The police had to resort to a mild lathi charge to bring the situation under control. There is still tension in the Old Nashik area, but the situation is now under control. While the rally was going on, some shops were open. This led to a verbal altercation. I appeal to everyone to maintain peace." Further, he added that he spoke to the Police Commissioner and the District Collector, who assured him that the situation was under control.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Situation Under Control in Nashik After Violence During Protests Against Anti-Hindu Violence in...

Situation Under Control in Nashik After Violence During Protests Against Anti-Hindu Violence in...

Pune: Punit Balan Takes Charge of Preserving Historical Monuments

Pune: Punit Balan Takes Charge of Preserving Historical Monuments

Pune Porsche Crash Case: Minor Accused Completes Court-Mandated Safe Driving Training Discreetly At...

Pune Porsche Crash Case: Minor Accused Completes Court-Mandated Safe Driving Training Discreetly At...

Pune: Journalist Stabbed With Koyta For Refusing To Withdraw Police Complaint; 3 Arrested

Pune: Journalist Stabbed With Koyta For Refusing To Withdraw Police Complaint; 3 Arrested

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Pune SIFF Activists Protest Against 'Gender War On Men'

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Pune SIFF Activists Protest Against 'Gender War On Men'