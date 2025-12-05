 Nanded: Condolence Meet Honours Socialist Leader & Journalist Pannalal Surana
Nanded: Condolence Meet Honours Socialist Leader & Journalist Pannalal Surana

Nanded Education Society in-charge president Pravin Patil said Pannalal Surana contested the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections but refused prominent positions

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 06:19 PM IST
Nanded: Condolence Meet Honours Socialist Leader & Journalist Pannalal Surana

Nanded: Various social organisations held a condolence meeting on Thursday for veteran socialist leader and journalist Pannalal Surana, who died in Solapur aged 93. The gathering at Science College Boys’ Hostel heard tributes to his unwavering principles and social work.

Nanded Education Society in-charge president Pravin Patil said Surana contested the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections but refused prominent positions. “Leaders like him are rare today. The very society for which socialist leaders fought eventually stopped supporting them,” Patil remarked.

