 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Waluj Police Avert Lynching Over Child-Theft Rumour
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Waluj Police Avert Lynching Over Child-Theft Rumour

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Waluj Police Avert Lynching Over Child-Theft Rumour

According to police, the boy and his elder sister were playing in their backyard on Ramrai Road when a man picked up the child and attempted to escape

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 06:07 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Waluj Police Avert Lynching Over Child-Theft Rumour | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A man seized a one-and-a-half-year-old boy and tried to flee, but residents rescued the child, and the Waluj police averted a lynching after they reached the spot, police said. The incident occurred in the Waluj area at around 4pm on Thursday.

According to police, the boy and his elder sister were playing in their backyard on Ramrai Road when a man picked up the child and attempted to escape. The sister shouted for help, and the boy’s mother ran out and chased the man. Nearby residents rushed in, nabbed the man and rescued the child, while the accused’s accomplice managed to get away.

Read Also
Pune Land Deal: Shital Tejwani Remanded Till December 11 In ₹300 Crore Govt Land Fraud Case
article-image

The crowd tied the man and beat him black and blue, and were about to lynch him before the Waluj police, on receiving information, rushed to the scene and rescued him from the clutches of the crowd.

The police brought the accused to the station. He was in an inebriated condition and gave his name as Karan and his accomplice’s name as Munna. The police later arrested Munna and one more person from the Bajaj Company area. All the arrested are from another state, the police said.

FPJ Shorts
Smriti Mandhana Breaks Silence After Wedding Postponement, Fans Spot Missing Ring
Smriti Mandhana Breaks Silence After Wedding Postponement, Fans Spot Missing Ring
Identifying Bangladeshi & Rohingya Migrants Proves Difficult As Many Claim To Be From North-East States
Identifying Bangladeshi & Rohingya Migrants Proves Difficult As Many Claim To Be From North-East States
IND Vs SA 3rd ODI: Onus on Rohit, Kohli Again As India Eye Series Win In Vishakhapatnam Decider
IND Vs SA 3rd ODI: Onus on Rohit, Kohli Again As India Eye Series Win In Vishakhapatnam Decider
Navi Mumbai Hosts IPS Conference With 2,640 Dentists; AI And Digital Dentistry Take Centre Stage
Navi Mumbai Hosts IPS Conference With 2,640 Dentists; AI And Digital Dentistry Take Centre Stage
Read Also
Leopard Attacks 18-Year-Old Boy While He Was Talking On Phone At Night In Pune's Junnar
article-image

PI Shivcharan Pandhare said there are rumours about a children-stealing gang, but such a gang is not active in the city. Residents should not believe the rumours or take the law into their own hands; they should immediately inform the police if such incidents occur, he said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik ZP Suspends 3 Employees For Fake Disability Certificates After UDID Verification

Nashik ZP Suspends 3 Employees For Fake Disability Certificates After UDID Verification

Good News! Nashik Gets Its First CII Model Career Centre Offering Free Job Placement Services

Good News! Nashik Gets Its First CII Model Career Centre Offering Free Job Placement Services

IndiGo Flight Cancellations Leave Nashik Passengers Stranded At Ozar Airport

IndiGo Flight Cancellations Leave Nashik Passengers Stranded At Ozar Airport

Nashik MP Rajabhau Waje Takes Tapovan Fight To Parliament, Seeks PM Modi's Help To Save Over 1,800...

Nashik MP Rajabhau Waje Takes Tapovan Fight To Parliament, Seeks PM Modi's Help To Save Over 1,800...

'Joint Efforts Needed To Preserve Cultural Heritage': Minister Jaykumar Rawal At...

'Joint Efforts Needed To Preserve Cultural Heritage': Minister Jaykumar Rawal At...