Leopard Attacks 18-Year-Old Boy While He Was Talking On Phone At Night In Pune's Junnar

Representational Image | PTI

Yet another leopard attack occurred in Pune's Junnar area on Thursday evening.

According to the information received, an 18-year-old boy, identified as Tanish Navnath Pardeshi, who resides near Sakar Nagri Society on the Narayangaon-Junnar Road, was attacked by the leopard at 8:15pm when he was talking on his mobile phone in the dark. The young man was busy talking on the phone when the leopard attacked him.

Fortunately, he survived the attack and has been admitted to Narayangaon Rural Hospital. His condition is stable currently.

A team from the forest department inspected the spot and installed eight cages in the area.

In the past few days, the number of leopard attacks in Junnar taluka has increased. There is an atmosphere of fear among farmers and villagers. The previous incidents in Otur, Shetewadi and Shivneri have intensified the wildlife-human conflict. It is being appealed to avoid free movement at night and to contact the forest department if you see a leopard.

Meanwhile, leopards have also been spotted in the central areas of Pune city, like Aundh and Bavdhan, and also at the Pune Airport.

The forest department has been urged to rescue these wild cats at the earliest and provide safety for citizens to roam freely at night and in the morning hours.