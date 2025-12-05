 Leopard Attacks 18-Year-Old Boy While He Was Talking On Phone At Night In Pune's Junnar
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneLeopard Attacks 18-Year-Old Boy While He Was Talking On Phone At Night In Pune's Junnar

Leopard Attacks 18-Year-Old Boy While He Was Talking On Phone At Night In Pune's Junnar

In the past few days, the number of leopard attacks in Junnar taluka has increased. There is an atmosphere of fear among farmers and villagers

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 01:14 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image | PTI

Yet another leopard attack occurred in Pune's Junnar area on Thursday evening.

According to the information received, an 18-year-old boy, identified as Tanish Navnath Pardeshi, who resides near Sakar Nagri Society on the Narayangaon-Junnar Road, was attacked by the leopard at 8:15pm when he was talking on his mobile phone in the dark. The young man was busy talking on the phone when the leopard attacked him.

Fortunately, he survived the attack and has been admitted to Narayangaon Rural Hospital. His condition is stable currently.

Read Also
Digvijay Patil Seeks Time To Present Documents In Pune EOW Probe Over Mundhwa Land Deal Case
article-image

A team from the forest department inspected the spot and installed eight cages in the area.

FPJ Shorts
PhonePe’s Pincode To Shut B2C App, Shifts Full Focus To Scaling B2B Solutions For Offline Shops
PhonePe’s Pincode To Shut B2C App, Shifts Full Focus To Scaling B2B Solutions For Offline Shops
Apple App Store Awards 2025: Tiimo Wins iPhone App of the Year As AI Apps Dominate – Full Winners List
Apple App Store Awards 2025: Tiimo Wins iPhone App of the Year As AI Apps Dominate – Full Winners List
Australia's Victoria University To Open First India Campus In Delhi-NCR By 2026
Australia's Victoria University To Open First India Campus In Delhi-NCR By 2026
IndiGo Chaos Day 4: DGCA Withdraws Instructions To All Operators Regarding Weekly Rest For Crew Members
IndiGo Chaos Day 4: DGCA Withdraws Instructions To All Operators Regarding Weekly Rest For Crew Members

In the past few days, the number of leopard attacks in Junnar taluka has increased. There is an atmosphere of fear among farmers and villagers. The previous incidents in Otur, Shetewadi and Shivneri have intensified the wildlife-human conflict. It is being appealed to avoid free movement at night and to contact the forest department if you see a leopard.

Read Also
Pune Land Deal: Shital Tejwani Remanded Till December 11 In ₹300 Crore Govt Land Fraud Case
article-image

Meanwhile, leopards have also been spotted in the central areas of Pune city, like Aundh and Bavdhan, and also at the Pune Airport.

The forest department has been urged to rescue these wild cats at the earliest and provide safety for citizens to roam freely at night and in the morning hours.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: Municipal Council Results To Set Tone For Zilla Parishad Elections

Nashik: Municipal Council Results To Set Tone For Zilla Parishad Elections

Pune: Speed Limit Raised To 40 Kmph On Navale Bridge

Pune: Speed Limit Raised To 40 Kmph On Navale Bridge

Leopard Attacks 18-Year-Old Boy While He Was Talking On Phone At Night In Pune's Junnar

Leopard Attacks 18-Year-Old Boy While He Was Talking On Phone At Night In Pune's Junnar

Pune Land Deal: Shital Tejwani Remanded Till December 11 In ₹300 Crore Govt Land Fraud Case

Pune Land Deal: Shital Tejwani Remanded Till December 11 In ₹300 Crore Govt Land Fraud Case

Counterculture | All India Radio Nears 90: A Glorious Legacy Fading Under Commercial Clutter?

Counterculture | All India Radio Nears 90: A Glorious Legacy Fading Under Commercial Clutter?