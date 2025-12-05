 Beed: NCP MLA Vijaysinh Pandit Alleges Pre-Planned Murder Plot Against Brother
Beed: NCP MLA Vijaysinh Pandit Alleges Pre-Planned Murder Plot Against Brother

On Thursday, NCP MLA Vijaysinh Pandit and his brother met Superintendent of Police (SP) Navneet Kanwat to submit a formal complaint and evidence

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 06:14 PM IST
Beed: Vijaysinh Pandit, NCP MLA from Georai, has lodged a police complaint alleging a pre-planned conspiracy to murder his brother, former MLA Amarsinh Pandit. This follows a violent attack on their office-cum-residence in Georai on Tuesday.

On Thursday, MLA Pandit and his brother met Superintendent of Police (SP) Navneet Kanwat to submit a formal complaint and evidence. They demanded immediate action against the main accused, Trimbak Pawar, whom the MLA described as having a "vicious and criminal mindset."

Speaking to media persons, Vijaysinh Pandit said the attack involved a group of men led by Trimbak Pawar alias Balraje Pawar. The group allegedly arrived at the Pandits' official premises, assaulted Amarsinh Pandit’s personal assistant, Amrut Dawkar and caused property damage.

"We have submitted a written complaint and a pen drive containing the CCTV footage of the entire incident to the SP," Vijaysinh Pandit stated. "The evidence clearly shows that the attack was a planned operation involving known goons and criminal elements," Pandit added.

The MLA claimed the primary target was his brother. The attackers were allegedly heard demanding, "Where is Amarsinh Pandit? We won't leave without finishing him today." Amarsinh Pandit narrowly escaped, having left the premises for a ward visit just half an hour before the mob arrived.

Vijaysinh Pandit highlighted that Trimbak Pawar was convicted in a notorious 1997 murder case -- the killing of then Shiv Sena Georai tehsil chief Kailas Bedre -- and had served 14 years of a life sentence.

"He was recently released just two or three months ago on a good behaviour bond. Within four to six months, he has reverted to his old ways," the MLA stated.

