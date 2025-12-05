 Pune: PCMC Hosts Belgium's Leuven Director To Explore Collaboration On Sustainability, Mobility
Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) hosted Geert Robberechts, Director of India House, Leuven, during his two-day visit to the city on December 3 and 4, aimed at exploring opportunities for collaboration between PCMC and the City of Leuven, Belgium.

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) hosted Geert Robberechts, Director of India House, Leuven, during his two-day visit to the city on December 3 and 4, aimed at exploring opportunities for collaboration between PCMC and the City of Leuven, Belgium. The visit marks a significant step in strengthening PCMC’s global partnerships to advance sustainability, innovation, and urban mobility.

Geert held detailed discussions with senior PCMC officials, including Chief Engineer-1 and Head of Environment Department Sanjay Kulkarni, Joint City Engineer and Head of Urban Mobility Department Bapusaheb Gaikwad, Auto Cluster and PCSIC Managing Director Kiran Vaidya, Industry Facilitation Cell representative Vijay Wavare, CSR Cell representative Shrutika Mungi, and experts from the Technical Support Unit to the Sustainability Cell. 

The discussions focused on PCMC’s industrial and innovation ecosystem, ongoing transformation of active mobility infrastructure, the city’s mobility priorities and challenges, and the role of the newly established Sustainability Cell and its Technical Support Unit in driving the green agenda.

As part of the visit, Geert toured the Auto Cluster facility, interacted with startups, and reviewed PCMC’s initiatives supporting innovation, skill development, and entrepreneurship. On the second day, field visits were conducted to showcase PCMC’s work in active mobility and urban transport. 

Chief Engineer Sanjay Kulkarni said that PCMC is pleased to see the discussions in Barcelona progressing positively and looks forward to further collaboration with global cities.

Joint City Engineer Bapusaheb Gaikwad underlined the importance of long-term behavioural change to encourage residents to opt for active mobility for short trips and expressed interest in learning from Leuven’s experience in this area.

Geert appreciated PCMC’s sustainability efforts, industrial strength, and vibrant startup culture, and conveyed Leuven’s interest in future collaboration on innovation, active mobility, and sustainability. 

This engagement builds on the dialogue initiated during PCMC’s participation in the Smart City Expo 2025 held in Barcelona under the IURC (International Urban and Regional Cooperation) programme.

