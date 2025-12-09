 Shri Mahalaxmi Bank Inaugurates Renovated Head Office In Kolhapur
The renovation work of the head office of Shri Mahalaxmi Bank was inaugurated by the bank's chairman, Adv. Ravi Shiralkar, and in the presence of vice-chairman Padmaja Apte.

Press ReleaseUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 12:25 PM IST
Speaking on the occasion, Shiralkar said that the bank has successfully fulfilled all the norms of the Reserve Bank while maintaining the bank's tradition of zero per cent NPA. He said that the bank has received audit category 'A' in the last financial year, and this is a symbol of the bank's competent management.

Architects Amol Jadhav, Sonal Jadhav, Swaroopram Chaudhary, Vijay Killedar, who contributed to the renovation, were felicitated. Retired employees of the bank were also honoured.

