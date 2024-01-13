Shreya Ghoshal, Kailash Kher To Headline Ellora-Ajanta International Festival: Here's All You Need To Know |

The Ellora-Ajanta International Festival, scheduled for February 2 to 4, promises a unique musical journey for enthusiasts, featuring a blend of classical and semi-classical concerts.

District Collector and Chairman of the Ellora-Ajanta International Festival Committee 2024, Astik Kumar Pandey, urged people to participate and enjoy the exceptional musical experience during the festival.

The annual event aims to promote tourism in Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar. Initially started as the Ellora Festival in 1985, it evolved into the Ellora–Ajanta International Festival in 2002. "The event was organised in 2023 after a gap of seven years. The district administration has now decided to organise it every year in the first week of February," Pandey said. This year, the three-day festival will be held at Soneri Mahal on the campus of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University.

Internationally renowned artistes, including Sandhya Purecha, Anuradha Pal, Rahul Deshpande, Priyanka Barve, Aman Ayan, Kailash Kher, Vaidehi Parshurami, Urmila Kanetkar-Kothari, Shreya Ghoshal, and others, are set to grace the festival with vocal, instrumental, and classical dance performances.

The festival's 'Purvarang' event will be inaugurated on January 20 and 21 at Sant Eknath Rangmandir, featuring artistes such as Nidhi Prabhu, Shahir Ramanand Ugale, Dr Ganesh Chandanshive, Reshma Paritekar, Pramila Lodgekar, Pandurang Ghotkar, Krushna Musale, Sai Barbote, Dr Sweekar Katti, Avinash Vishwajeet, Rohit Raut, Madhura Kumbhar, Dipti Bhagwat, and Ravindra Khomne.

Various other programmes are scheduled at Connaught Place, Kranti Chowk, Cantonment, and the festivities will continue until February 10, providing a diverse cultural experience for attendees.