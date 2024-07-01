Shocking Video: Man Jumps Into Tamhini Ghat Waterfall; Body Recovered After 2 Days | Video Screengrab

The body of a 38-year-old trekker, who was swept away downstream after jumping into a waterfall, was recovered in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Monday. The incident occurred in Plus Valley in Tamhini Ghat on Saturday.

Watch Shocking Video:

Shocking Video: Man Jumps Into Tamhini Ghat Waterfall; Body Recovered After 2 Days#Pune #TamhiniGhat pic.twitter.com/UAj8909v6K — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) July 1, 2024

The victim has been identified as Swapnil Dhawade, a resident of Bhosari in Pimpri-Chinchwad. As per the information received, Dhawade is a former army person and was trekking with a group of around 30 people.

In a shocking video that surfaced on social media, Dhawade is seen jumping into the waterfall and attempting to climb out. However, he slipped and got swept away by the strong currents.

A search operation was launched, with volunteers from the Shivdurg Trekking Club joining the effort.

Read Also Pune Porsche Crash Case: Cops Plan To Move SC Against Release Of Juvenile Accused

Dhawade's body was recovered in Mangaon and was sent for autopsy, said Superintendent of Police (Pune Rural) Pankaj Deshmukh.

Meanwhile, in June, two tourists died at Milky Bar waterfall due to misjudgment of the depth of the water. One tourist died in the first week of June, while another one died recently on June 27.

Following this, the Pune forest department has restricted tourist entry into the Tamhini sanctuary area till September 30. "During monsoon, the roads become slippery in Plus Valley and Tamhini forest area. Tourists often visit these places for the pleasant weather, natural scenery, and waterfalls," said Tushar Chavan, deputy conservator of forest, (wildlife), Pune department.

He added, "Some enthusiastic tourists even get down in small natural pools located on waterfalls. However, in the rainy season, the depth of the pools increases, and water rises leading to fatal incidents."

"People who are found violating this and entering forest areas through the trail routes will have to face action in accordance with the Indian Wildlife Protection Act 1972," Chavan further said.