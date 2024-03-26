Shirur Lok Sabha Constituency: Voting Date, Major Parties, Candidates- From Amol Kolhe To Shivajirao Adhalrao, Get The Full Information |

Ending the anticipation in political circles, Shiv Sena's three-time MP Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil officially shifted his allegiance to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. He has declared his candidacy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Shirur in Pune district, where he will compete against the incumbent MP and NCP stalwart, Amol Kolhe.

Shirur Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 48 Lok Sabha (parliamentary) constituencies in Maharashtra. The total number of voters in the Shirur parliamentary seat is approximately 24,79,742 by January 23.

The voter turnout at the Pune parliamentary seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha Election was 59.44%. In 2019, Amol Kolhe secured 635,830 (49.17%), defeating Shivajirao Adhalarao Patil with 577,347 (44.65%) of Sena.

Date:

The date of voting for the Shirur Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 is 13 May ( Phase 4 ) announced by the Election Commission of India in March.

Returning Officer:

Ajay More, Additional Collector Pune, District Collector Office, C Wing , 5th Floor, Near Sasoon Hospital, Pune

Constituency Details:

The Shirur Lok Sabha constituency comprises six Assembly segments: Junnar, Ambegaon, Khed Alandi, Shirur, Bhosari, and Hadapsar. Except for Bhosari, all five of the Assembly seats are held by the NCP. Atul Benke serves as the MLA from Junnar, Dilip Walse-Patil from Ambegaon, Dilip Mohite-Patil from Khed Alandi, Ashok Pawar from Shirur, and Chetan Tupe from Hadapsar. Bhosari is represented by BJP's Mahesh Landge.

The maximum number of voters are in Hadapsar (562186), followed by Bhosari (535666), Shirur (429818), Khed Alandi (345035), Junnar (308439), Ambegaon (298598).

Amol Kolhe:

Kolhe, a popular Marathi actor known for portraying Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in movies and television serials, began his political journey with the Shiv Sena. However, he later resigned and joined the NCP before the 2019 elections. He contested from the Shirur, defeating Adhalrao Patil by over 58,000 votes.

Shivajirao Adhalrao:

Adhalrao Patil had served as a three-time MP. In 2004, he emerged victorious from Khed. However, following the delimitation in 2008, Shirur was established as a separate constituency. In the 2009 Lok Sabha election, Adhalrao Patil secured his second victory, defeating NCP's Vilas Lande nearly 1.8 lakh votes. In the 2014 election, he defeated Devdatta Nikam of NCP by a margin of over three lakh votes.