Sharad Mohol Murder Case: Pune Police Invoke MCOCA Against Vithhal Shelar And His Aides | Video Screengrab

The Pune city police have invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against Vitthal Mahadev Shelar and 16 associates, including two lawyers, arrested in connection with the murder of gangster Sharad Mohol.

Mohol was shot dead on his wedding anniversary by a group of men, including his associate Sahil alias Munna Polekar, in a lane near his house in Sutardara, Kothrud on January 5.

This marks the 114th action taken by Police Commissioner Ritesh Kumar as per MCOCA. The accused, including Sahil alias Munna Santosh Polekar, Namdev Mahipati Kangude, and Vitthal Mahadev Shelar, now face stringent measures. Shelar, the alleged gang leader, has a history of 12 serious offences, as stated in a press release issued on Monday.

List of accused

The individuals who faced action include Sahil alias Munna Santosh Polekar (20 years old), Namdev Mahipati Kangude (34 years old), Vitthal Kisan Gandle (20 years old, all from Sutardara, Kothrud), Amit Maruti Kangude (24 years old, Parvati), Chandrakant Shahu Shelke (22 years old, Parvati), Vinayak Santosh Gavankar (20 years old, Paud Road, Mulshi), Ravindra Vasantrao Pawar (40 years old, Nande Gaon, Mulshi), Sanjay Rambhau Udhan (43 years old, Ujvi Bhusari, Kothrud), Satish Sanjay Shedge (28 years old, Mathwadi Phata, Bhugaon), Dhanu alias Dhananjay Maruti Watkar (25 years old, Saidapur Karad, Karad), Nitin Anantha Khaire (34 years old, Gadia Estate, Kothrud), Aditya Vijay Gole (24 years old, Pirangut, Mulshi), Santosh Damodar Kurpe (49 years old, Kothrud), Ramdas alias Vaghya Nanasaheb Marne (36 years old, Urwade, Mulshi), Vitthal Mahadev Shelar (36 years old, Botharwadi, Urwade, Mulshi) (gang leader), Pritsingh (Umarathi, Madhya Pradesh), and Ganesh Marne (Karvenagar).

The proposal to invoke MCOCA against Shelar and the 16 other accused in the Sharad Mohol murder case was submitted by ACP Sunil Tambe to Ramnath Pokle, Additional Commissioner of Police, through DCP (Crime) Amol Zende. Pokle sanctioned the proposal as per the directions of Ritesh Kumar, Commissioner, Pune city police.