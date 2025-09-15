Sewage Water Enters Homes In Ramrai’s Samta Colony In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; Residents Forced To Drain With Buckets | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The stinking sewage water entered the houses of the residents of Samta Colony in Ramrai in ward No. 3 in the Waluj area, and they had to manually drain the water with buckets. The drainage line has been choked up for the past one and a half months. The stinking water from the drainage entered the houses of the residents. The residents are facing severe inconvenience due to the sewage water, and it is posing a severe health hazard.

The stinking water is flowing on the road due to a choke-up. The water is directly entering the yards of the houses now, due to which the danger of spreading the epidemic has increased considerably. They have to throw the water from their yards with the help of the buckets. The residents have appealed to the gram panchayat administration to take stern measures to resolve the choke-up problem immediately.

The drainage system scheme has been implemented in the Samta Colony area for the past few years. However, a mobile tower was erected in this area, and due to its digging work, the drainage system was damaged. The pipes are frequently getting choked up as soil has filled in the pipes. The stinking sewage water is accumulated on the roads and the nearby areas. The Buddha Vihar area is completely filled with the sewage water, and the devotees coming here face severe inconvenience.

Resident Babasaheb Shinde said that the residents have to drain the sewage water with the help of buckets. The water is even entering the water tank, where usable water is stored. Complaints have been lodged with the grampanchayat on several occasions, but no action has been taken yet.

Dr Pradeep Chavan said that the epidemic of vomiting, cholera, fever, cold and cough has increased in this area. A cleanliness drive should be implemented in this area.

Sarpanch Saeeda Pathan: two drainage lines were laid in Samta Colony under the cluster schemes. It was damaged due to the digging work of a mobile tower. The repairing of the pipes was done after the complaints of the residents.