Second FIR Lodged Against Digvijay Patil In Pune Land Grab Linked To Parth Pawar's Firm

Pune: Another First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged against businessman Digvijay Amar Singh Patil, partner of Amadea Enterprises LLP, in which Parth Pawar, son of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, is a partner. This case has been filed because Amadea Enterprises LLP is alleged to be encroaching upon and illegally acquiring Maharashtra State Government land belonging to the Maharashtra Agriculture Department in Bopodi.

According to a complaint filed by sub-divisional officer Praveena Borde (50) at the Khadak Police Station, around 5.35 hectares of land, under the department’s possession since 1885, was fraudulently transferred to Amadea Enterprises LLP. The firm counts Parth Pawar, son of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and his cousin Digvijay Patil among its partners.

In the first case registered at Bavdhan Police Station, the same company is already under investigation for illegally acquiring 40 acres of government land in Mundhwa, near Koregaon Park. The land, reportedly worth ₹1,800 crore, was purchased for just ₹300 crore, while a stamp duty of only ₹500 was paid under the pretext of developing an IT park.

In the latest Khadak case, police have booked nine individuals, including Pune City Tehsildar (suspended) Suryakanat Yeole and Power of Attorney holder for Vision Property in Baner Hemant Gawande, Rajendra Ramchandra Vidhvansh, Rushikesh Madhav Vidhvansh, Mangal Madhav Vidhvansh, Vidyanand Avinash Puranik, and Jayashree Sanjay Ekbote. The accused also includes Sheetal Kisanchand Tejwani (also accused in the Mundhwa land case at Bavdhan Police Station) and Digvijay Amar Singh Patil (Director and Partner of Amadea Enterprises LLP).

The FIR states that the fraudulent transfer of land occurred between February 2004 and July 2025 at the Pune City Mamledar Kacheri in Shukrawar Peth. As per the information, the accused manipulated official documents to transfer ownership of government land into their names.

Senior PI Shashikant Chavan, in charge of Khadak Police Station, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, “The matter has been registered, and the case will be investigated by the Economic Offence Wing Department. The police are now conducting further investigations into the alleged land grab, which adds to the growing list of real estate irregularities under scrutiny in Pune.”

Why Has A Case Not Been Registered Against Parth Pawar?

Rajendra Muthe, Joint Inspector General of Registration and Controller, speaking to the Free Press Journal, said, "The document has not been registered in the name of Parth Pawar; the persons who hold the documents have been made accused in the case. The documents, like the sale deed, were executed by Digvijay Amar Singh Patil. The documents were executed in the Bavdhan office, leading to the case being registered at Bavdhan Police Station. Furthermore, the matter is under investigation accordingly, and action will be taken.”

When asked about why the case was not registered against Parth Pawar, Pimpri-Chinchwad Zone 2 DCP Vishal Gaikwad said, "The FIR was registered based on the content of the complaint received from the IGR official. The complaint focused on those who were physically present and directly executed the fraudulent act during the registration." Complainant Santosh Hingane, speaking to the media, said the same, that for him these three are the only ones in question because they are the ones who carried out the deal in person.

Speaking to the media, Pune City Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar avoided taking the name of Parth Pawar when asked about it by the reporter. "This case has been forwarded to the Economic Offences Wing, and further investigation is ongoing. Whatever comes forward in the investigation, we will update."