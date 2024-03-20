 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Seat Sharing In Maha Vikas Aghadi Soon, Says Uddhav Thackeray
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Seat Sharing In Maha Vikas Aghadi Soon, Says Uddhav Thackeray

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Seat Sharing In Maha Vikas Aghadi Soon, Says Uddhav Thackeray

Speaking to the party workers, he remarked, "The Lok Sabha elections will be challenging for the Maha Vikas Aghadi, but it will not be easy for the BJP either. The Modi factor does not hold sway in Maharashtra; instead, people vote in the name of Thackeray. Therefore, the BJP, Modi and Shah have aligned with a leader named Thackeray."

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, March 20, 2024, 01:57 PM IST
article-image
X/@ShivSenaUBT_

Former Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray stated on Tuesday that there are no differences within the Maha Vikas Aghadi, and seat sharing among the allies for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will be finalized in the next two to three days.

Thackeray, who has been touring the districts of Nanded, Hingoli, and Yeotmal since Monday, addressed a convention of Shiv Sena party activists in Pimpalgaon, Ardhapur taluka, Nanded district, on Tuesday.

Read Also
Amit Shah Asks Uddhav Thackeray To Clarify Stand On CAA Following Ex-Maha CM's Questioning Of...
article-image

Speaking to the party workers, he remarked, "The Lok Sabha elections will be challenging for the Maha Vikas Aghadi, but it will not be easy for the BJP either. The Modi factor does not hold sway in Maharashtra; instead, people vote in the name of Thackeray. Therefore, the BJP, Modi, and Shah have aligned with a leader named Thackeray." Uddhav Thackeray criticized his estranged cousin Raj Thackeray without explicitly mentioning his name. He alleged that the BJP is engaged in the unsavory politics of dismantling political parties.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Seat Sharing In Maha Vikas Aghadi Soon, Says Uddhav Thackeray

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Seat Sharing In Maha Vikas Aghadi Soon, Says Uddhav Thackeray

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: HC Directs Removal Of Encroachment For Proposed Daulatabad Bypass

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: HC Directs Removal Of Encroachment For Proposed Daulatabad Bypass

VIDEO: 49 Students And Teachers Narrowly Escape Death In Bus Accident On Mumbai-Pune Highway

VIDEO: 49 Students And Teachers Narrowly Escape Death In Bus Accident On Mumbai-Pune Highway

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Misses Tax Collection Target Despite Rigorous Efforts

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Misses Tax Collection Target Despite Rigorous Efforts

Pune's Vintage Car Rally: 10 Spectacular Photos Of Classic Automobiles

Pune's Vintage Car Rally: 10 Spectacular Photos Of Classic Automobiles