Schools & Colleges To Remain Closed In Pune (Jan 19) & Pimpri-Chinchwad (Jan 20) Due To Pune Grand Challenge Tour -- Here's All You Need To Know

IAS Jitendra Dudi | File Photo

Pune: In view of the international cycling competition ‘Pune Grand Challenge Tour 2026’ being organised in Pune from 19th to 23rd January 2026, a holiday has been declared for schools, colleges, and educational institutions in prominent areas of the city for Monday. Official orders to this effect have been issued by the Pune District Collector and Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, Jitendra Dudi.

The ‘Prologue Race’ of this competition will take place in Pune city on Monday, 19th January. For this event, major city roads will be completely closed to traffic from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM. This includes Fergusson College Road (FC Road), Ganeshkhind Road, Jangali Maharaj Road (JM Road), and the sub-roads connecting these routes. This decision has been taken as a precautionary measure, considering the significant inconvenience students and parents would face due to the road closures.

Accordingly, all Anganwadis, government and private primary-secondary schools, junior and senior colleges, as well as vocational training institutes within the jurisdictions of the following Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Ward Offices will remain closed on Monday:

- Shivajinagar-Ghole Road

- Vishrambagwada-Kasba

- Dhole Patil Road

- Bhavani Peth

- Aundh-Baner

- Kothrud-Bavdhan

- Sinhagad Road

- Warje-Karvenagar

This holiday order is applicable only for one day, Monday, January 19, 2026. All educational institutions will resume regular timings from Tuesday, January 20. The district administration has appealed to citizens and parents to plan accordingly, keeping the traffic changes in mind.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Colleges To Be Closed On 20th

The route for the race tomorrow is going to be: Beginning at Hinjawadi Phase 3 (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate - PCPC Limits, Mulshi Tehsil) - TCS Circle - Megapolis Circle - Symphony Housing Society - Bapuji Buwa Mandir (to enter Pune Rural Police Force limits) - Dane Phata - Aadhale Budruk (PCPC Limits re-entered, Maval Tehsil) - Bebad Ohol village - Chandkhed - Kasarsai (Mulshi Tehsil) - Nerhe - Marunji - Laxmi Chowk - Bhumkar Chowk - Dange Chowk - Aditya Birla Hospital - River View Chowk - Walhekarwadi T Junction - Chhatrapati Maharaj Chowk (Walhekarwadi) - Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Chowk (Ravet) - Dr DY Patil College (Akurdi).

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police received orders from the Collector Office too. The police have declared a holiday on January 20, 2026, for all types of private and government schools located on the above-mentioned competition route in connection with the Pune Grand Challenge Tour 2026.