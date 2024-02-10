Savitribai Phule Pune University Turns 75: Know About The Institution Here |

Celebrating its 75th Foundation Day, Savitribai Phule Pune University, established on February 10, 1949, stands as a revered educational institution in Pune.

Situated in the North-western part of Pune, the university spans an expansive 411-acre campus. Boasting 46 academic departments, the institution offers diverse programs in Science, Commerce, Arts, Languages, and Management Studies.

Earned the endearing title of the 'Oxford of the East,' the university is renowned for its unwavering commitment to academic excellence. Home to 307 recognized research institutes and affiliated with 612 colleges, the university contributes to a vibrant academic ecosystem.

With its excellent facilities and academic programs, the university attracts a substantial number of foreign students. The tranquil 411-acre campus provides an ideal environment for research and study in Science, Arts, Commerce, and Languages.

Established under the Poona University Act in 1949, the university has a rich history, with Dr. MR Jayakar serving as its first vice-chancellor. Presently, Prof. Dr. Suresh Gosavi holds the position of Vice-Chancellor.

The university's progress is closely tied to the contributions of distinguished Vice-Chancellors, showcasing a steadfast commitment to excellence. Initially covering 12 districts, the university's jurisdiction was later confined to five districts - Pune, Ahmednagar, Nasik, Dhule, and Jalgaon.

From its modest beginnings with 18 colleges and 8,000 students in 1949, the university has experienced remarkable growth, evolving to encompass 41 post-graduate departments, 209 affiliated colleges, and 118 recognized research institutions, enrolling 1,70,000 students in 1994-95.