 Pune: SPPU To Confer Jivansadhna Gaurav Award On Krishnakumar Goyal
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: SPPU To Confer Jivansadhna Gaurav Award On Krishnakumar Goyal

Pune: SPPU To Confer Jivansadhna Gaurav Award On Krishnakumar Goyal

The award presentation is scheduled for February 10

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, February 08, 2024, 04:29 PM IST
article-image
Pune: SPPU To Confer Jivansadhna Gaurav Award On Krishnakumar Goyal |

As part of its 75th-anniversary celebrations, Savitribai Phule Pune University has announced the prestigious Jivansadhna Gaurav Award for Krishnakumar Goyal, President of Khadki Education Society.

This accolade acknowledges his significant contributions to the fields of education, social work, and the cooperative sector. The award presentation is scheduled for February 10 at the foundation day function during the university's foundation day ceremony.

Recently, Goyal received the prestigious Rotary International Service Excellence Award for 2023-24. 

The award was presented by Rotary International President Representative Michael McGovern, with the presence of District Governor Manju Phadke, Past District Governor Dr Deepak Shikarpur, and former President of CREDAI JP Shroff. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: SPPU To Confer Jivansadhna Gaurav Award On Krishnakumar Goyal

Pune: SPPU To Confer Jivansadhna Gaurav Award On Krishnakumar Goyal

Pune: Business Analyst Pratik Jain's Book On Cyber Laws Earns Wide Acclaim

Pune: Business Analyst Pratik Jain's Book On Cyber Laws Earns Wide Acclaim

Nashik: Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis To Visit City On February 10 - Here's All You Need To Know

Nashik: Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis To Visit City On February 10 - Here's All You Need To Know

Pune: Puri Shankaracharya Nischalananda Saraswati Addresses Dharma Sabha

Pune: Puri Shankaracharya Nischalananda Saraswati Addresses Dharma Sabha

Pune: Lalit Kala Kendra Alumni Unite In Support Amidst Controversy, Say 'HoD, Students Real Victim'

Pune: Lalit Kala Kendra Alumni Unite In Support Amidst Controversy, Say 'HoD, Students Real Victim'