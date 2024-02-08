Pune: SPPU To Confer Jivansadhna Gaurav Award On Krishnakumar Goyal |

As part of its 75th-anniversary celebrations, Savitribai Phule Pune University has announced the prestigious Jivansadhna Gaurav Award for Krishnakumar Goyal, President of Khadki Education Society.

This accolade acknowledges his significant contributions to the fields of education, social work, and the cooperative sector. The award presentation is scheduled for February 10 at the foundation day function during the university's foundation day ceremony.

Recently, Goyal received the prestigious Rotary International Service Excellence Award for 2023-24.

The award was presented by Rotary International President Representative Michael McGovern, with the presence of District Governor Manju Phadke, Past District Governor Dr Deepak Shikarpur, and former President of CREDAI JP Shroff.