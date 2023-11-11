Savitribai Phule Pune University Drops To 210th Spot In QS Asia University Rankings 2024

Savitribai Phule Pune University | Gaurav Kadam

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) experienced a marginal decline in its ranking, slipping from the 207th position to 210th in the prestigious QS Asia University Rankings for 2024.

In contrast, Symbiosis International (Deemed University) made significant progress, moving from the 351-400 rank bracket to the 261-270 bracket.

Among the top Indian universities, IIT Bombay secured the highest position at 40th, followed by IIT Delhi at 46th and IIT Madras at 53rd.

Overall, Peking University took the top position, followed by The University of Hong Kong, the National University of Singapore, and Nanyang Technological University, Singapore.

The rankings are compiled based on 11 key indicators, including academic reputation (30%), employer reputation (20%), faculty/student ratio (10%), international research network (10%), citations per paper (10%), papers per faculty (5%), staff with a Ph.D. (5%), proportion of international faculty (2.5%), proportion of international students (2.5%), proportion of inbound exchange students (2.5%), and proportion of outbound exchange students (2.5%).

