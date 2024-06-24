Satara's Ozarde Waterfall Welcomes Tourists After Three-Year Break | FPJ

Located in the Koyna Wildlife Sanctuary in Satara district, Ozarde Waterfall is one of the most sought-after tourist destinations for people from Pune and Mumbai during the monsoon season.

Surrounded by thick forests, it is an ideal place for a day-long picnic. Tourists need to walk about three kilometers and climb mountain slopes to see the waterfall up close. The scenic trek to the waterfall offers breathtaking views and an immersive experience in nature, making it a favourite among adventure enthusiasts and nature photographers.

Three years ago, the waterfall and its entrance were destroyed by landslides. However, after restoration and beautification efforts by the wildlife department, it has started to flourish again. The department has also improved safety measures along the trekking path, ensuring a secure and enjoyable visit for all tourists.

With the onset of the monsoon, the waterfall is once again attracting tourists and nature lovers. Hundreds of small businesses nearby are benefiting from the increased footfall. Local vendors selling snacks, beverages, and souvenirs have reported a significant boost in their sales, contributing to the local economy.

Currently, the construction and strengthening of the waterfall entrance, ticket house, women's toilet, and dress changing rooms, as well as beautification work, are in the final stages and will be inaugurated in a few days. The new facilities are expected to enhance the overall visitor experience, providing convenience and comfort.

Additionally, other small and large waterfalls in the Koyna area have begun flowing due to the recent drizzle. The entire region is transforming into a lush, green paradise, attracting even more visitors to explore the natural beauty and serenity that the Koyna Wildlife Sanctuary has to offer. Local tour operators are organising guided tours to these waterfalls, adding more options for tourists to enjoy their monsoon getaway.