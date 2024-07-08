Satara's Kelavali Waterfall Closed For Tourists Following Drowning Incident | Facebook/BombayTrekkers

Rushikesh Kamble, a youth from Karad taluka in Satara district, drowned at the Kelavali Waterfall on June 30. Situated around 30 kilometres from Satara city, Kamble and his friends visited the waterfall on a monsoon trip. Unable to resist the urge to swim, he entered the water but tragically drowned and was swept away. Despite ongoing search efforts by police, local villagers, Shivendraraje trekkers, and Mahabaleshwar trekkers, his body is yet to be found. The search has now extended to Urmodi Dam, where the waterfall's water flows.

Following this tragic incident, the Kelavali Waterfall has been closed for tourists. The decision was made by local villagers and the Satara Rural Police as a precaution to prevent similar incidents during the monsoon season. Villagers reported that it becomes increasingly difficult to control tourists, who sometimes enter the water intoxicated. Police have also been stationed to keep tourists away from the waterfall.

The Kelavali Waterfall is surrounded by lush greenery and offers a picturesque view of the surrounding hills and valleys, making it a popular spot during the monsoon season. However, reaching the waterfall requires a trek through a forested trail approximately 1.5 kilometres long. The trail is moderately difficult, and visitors have to be careful while walking on the slippery rocks and uneven terrain.

Meanwhile, in Pune district also, the administration has imposed prohibitory orders at several popular picnic spots. The order prohibits gatherings of five or more persons, restricts individuals from entering deep water bodies, and bans taking selfies and creating reels at these sites. The prohibitory orders have been enforced at specific sites, including the Bhushi Dam, Bendewadi, and Dahuli waterfalls in Maval tehsil, as well as Tiger Point, Lion's Point, and Rajmachi Point in Khandala, Sahara Bridge, the Pavana Dam region, Tata Dam, and Ghubad Lake. In Mulshi tehsil, the orders cover Mulshi Dam, Tamhini Ghat forest area, and Milkybar waterfall.

This move comes after a recent incident where a woman and four children were swept away at a waterfall near the Bhushi Dam.