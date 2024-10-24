Satara Shocker! Woman Ties Two Daughters to Waist and Jumps into Lake; Husband Consumes Poison After Discovering Bodies | File

In a shocking case in Satara's Maan Tehsil, a woman took her own life along with two of her daughters on Monday night on October 21. After learning that his wife had killed herself and their two daughters, her husband also attempted to take his life by consuming poison.

According to information shared by Mhaswad Police, the deceased has been identified as Aishwarya Swapnil Chavan (age 25). She was a resident of Dhamani near Mhaswad in Maan Tehsil. Aishwarya ended her life by tying her three-month-old daughter Shivani and her six-year-old daughter Swaranjali to her waist and jumping into the Maruti lake near their village house.

Upon discovering the tragic news, her husband, Swapnil Chavan, rushed to the lake and saw the bodies of his wife and two daughters floating in the water. He then consumed poison and was admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

According to the information provided, Aishwarya met Swapnil while working at a construction site in Karad. Their acquaintance turned into love, and they married six years ago in 2018. Afterward, Swapnil brought her to his hometown, Dhamani, where they had been living together happily.

Swapnil worked as a mason, and Aishwarya also worked at the construction site. The couple had three daughters: Swaranjali, age 6; Gitanjali, age 4; and Shivani, just 3 months old.

Third daughter survives

On Monday night, the Chavan family had dinner and went to sleep. However, Aishwarya tied her two daughters, Swaranjali and Shivani, to her waist and jumped into the lake around midnight. Their third daughter, Gitanjali, could not be taken along, so she survived.

On Tuesday morning, Gitanjali was sleeping with her grandmother in another house. When she woke up and found her mother and two sisters missing, she inquired with her father, who was still asleep. After he said he did not know, Gitanjali returned to her grandparents. When she informed them that her mother and sisters were not in the house, they woke up Swapnil, who also claimed he did not know their whereabouts.

Concerned, they called neighbors and began searching again. They soon suspected something was wrong when they thought they saw bodies floating in the lake next to their house. When they arrived at the lake, they found Aishwarya's slippers on the shore.

A heart-wrenching scene unfolded as they saw the bodies of the two girls tied to Aishwarya’s waist in the water. After Mhaswad police were informed of the incident, the bodies of Aishwarya, Shivani, and Swaranjali were retrieved from the lake with the help of local residents. A panchnama was conducted, and the bodies were sent to Dahiwadi for postmortem.

All three were cremated late at night, but the Mhaswad police stated that the reason behind the suicide is still not clear.

Meanwhile, Maan-Khatav police sub-divisional officer Ashwini Shendge has visited the spot and police constable Devanand Khade of Mhaswad police station is conducting further investigation into this triple suicide.