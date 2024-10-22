 Graphic! Two Die By Suicide On Railway Tracks Near Pune Station, Bodies Severed In Half
Graphic! Two Die By Suicide On Railway Tracks Near Pune Station, Bodies Severed In Half

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 04:12 PM IST
article-image
In a shocking incident, two individuals died by suicide in the early hours of Tuesday after lying down on the railway tracks in front of a moving train near Pune Railway Station.

According to the information received, the incident occurred around 6am. While the names of the deceased haven't been revealed, one is a 45-year-old male who is a resident of Karnataka, and the other is a 42-year-old female who is a resident of Kurduvadi in Solapur district.

