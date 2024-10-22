Graphic! Two Die By Suicide On Railway Tracks Near Pune Station, Bodies Severed In Half | Sourced

In a shocking incident, two individuals died by suicide in the early hours of Tuesday after lying down on the railway tracks in front of a moving train near Pune Railway Station.

According to the information received, the incident occurred around 6am. While the names of the deceased haven't been revealed, one is a 45-year-old male who is a resident of Karnataka, and the other is a 42-year-old female who is a resident of Kurduvadi in Solapur district.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Sunil Yadav, Senior Police Inspector of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in charge of the RPF Police Station at Pune Railway Station, said, "The Harangol-Pune Express had arrived at Pune Railway Station at around 4:30am. After all the passengers had exited, a man and a woman approached and laid down on the railway tracks just before the train started heading to the yard for cleaning."

"GRP has taken the bodies and sent them for postmortem. We are analysing the CCTV footage. Further investigation is underway," Yadav added.