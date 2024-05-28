Satara: Rare Fan-Throated Lizards Spotted on Patan Plateaus, Sparking Interest Among Researchers |

Rare male and female fan-throated lizards have been found on the plateaus near Patan, Koyna in Patan tehsil, west of the Sahyadri mountain ranges. This animal is a reptile species and, although it is not rare, it must be said that this animal is rare for the zoologists in the area and the local people of Patan.

Male and female fan-throated lizards have been found in the areas of Sada Waghapur, Ghanbi, and other villages on the vast Sadawaghapur plateau, which is close to Patan.

Changing colours of the Lizard

To protect itself in a dangerous situation, the lizard can change its colour; that's why it is called 'colour-changing lizard' in Marathi. It has three colors—blue, black, and orange—on its neck fan. The fan on the neck of this lizard is constantly moving in and out. This reptile can be found in large numbers in the forests of Koyna Sanctuary, west of Sahyadri.

Fan-throated lizards are found only in the Indian subcontinent, where they have evolved under the influence of changing climates. These lizards are colorful and belong to the category of reptiles.

It inflates its attractive neck pouch to attract the female. However, it is surprising to see these lizards on the wide-open plateau, apart from the forests, where there are no trees and only black rocks, researchers say.