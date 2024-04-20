Satara: Man Claiming To be Cop Assaults Government Employee On Election Duty | Photo: Representative Image

Ahead of the Lok Sabha Polls various government employees have been appointed for the election-related duties. At times, these employees have to face challenges in doing their jobs. In one such case, an employee inspecting vehicles at Chorade Phata on the Karad to Vita road was assaulted and verbally abused by a man who claimed to be a cop.

The incident occurred late at night on April 18 and has been reported at Aundh Police Station in Satara district.

The employee, Suhas Vilas Gurav, works as a clerk in the Irrigation Department. He was appointed by his administration for election duty. On April 17, from 12 pm to 8 am, Gurav, along with Assistant Squad Leader Satish Kokate, Videographer Yash Gharge, Police Constable Tingre, and others, was on duty at Chorade Phata on Vita Road in Karad.

They stopped a suspicious four-wheeler around 10 pm, and the occupant, claiming to be a policeman named Ajay Mane, became aggressive, using foul language, and physically assaulted Gurav.

"I am a policeman, employed in Sarola. Do what you want, I will show you who I am," Mane threatened during the altercation, as mentioned in Gurav's complaint.

Despite other employees reporting the incident to Aundh Police Station, Mane continued to abuse Gurav in front of the police. A case has been registered, and Police Sub-Inspector Akshay Thikane is investigating. The administration is seeking adequate security for the employees, given the incident.