Sandalwood Smuggling Uncovered in Mahabaleshwar-Tapola Forest; Two Arrested | Representational Image

The Satara Forest Department has uncovered sandalwood smuggling in the dense forest of the Mahabaleshwar-Tapola area in Satara. Two individuals have been held: Akshay Arjun Chavan (20) from Fattyapur, Satara, and Ashish Vikas Pawar (18) from Khatgun, Satara. A case has been registered against them.

The local residents informed the forest department on Wednesday that a vehicle had arrived between Mahabaleshwar and Tapola for sandalwood smuggling. Based on that information, Ganesh Mahangde, Mahabaleshwar Forest Range Officer of Satara Forest Division, Mahabaleshwar Police Inspector Yashwant Nalavde, Police Sub-Inspector Rauf Inamdar, Tapola Forester Archana Shinde, and Forest Guard (Kalamgaon) Sandeep Patole kept a watch on this route and caught the four-wheeler standing by the road on the boundary of Vanvali village.

When this vehicle was inspected, two individuals were found in the vehicle, along with sandalwood (weighing 17.231 kg), 1 battery, 1 knee guard, 1 cutter, 3 saws, 1 spade, and 3 mobile sets. These materials were confiscated from them.

Action was taken against the accused under Section 41 (2) (b) of the Indian Forest Act, 1927. Further investigation is being conducted by the forest department.