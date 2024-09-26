Samvad 2024: Pune's Muktaa Charitable Foundation Brings Together Students, NGOs To Drive Social Change | Sourced

215 students and 28 NGOs working across sectors like nutrition, gender-based violence, livelihood, and sexual and reproductive health were brought together recently by Muktaa Charitable Foundation (MCF) for 'Samwad 2024'. The event, themed 'Making Impactful Changes Together,' was a pivotal platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and collaborative problem-solving in the social welfare sector. 'Samvad' was co-organised by SNEH Foundation, GoodWill India, and SNDT Women’s University.

“'Samvad' harnessed the collective power of NGOs and the fresh perspectives of our youth. By fostering this dialogue, we aim to create a more holistic and effective approach to addressing our communities' most pressing needs," said Dr Rupa Agarwal, Secretary & Trustee, MCF.

The conference featured a panel discussion on how NGOs contribute to community development, perspective building on project management for youth, and a platform for NGOs to showcase their work and recruit volunteers.

“Events like these, where NGOs come together with a vision to collaborate and support each other in achieving sustainable development, are a rare sight. The event will have a long-lasting impact on our partnerships,” said Shraddha Deo, CEO, SNEH Foundation.

The event was graced by Dr Mohan Agashe, a prominent psychiatrist and theatre luminary, and Achyut Godbole, a beloved writer, who urged the audience to serve society together rather than compete against each other. Participating students' key takeaways included the practical insights shared by panellists, interactions with different NGOs, and guest talks.

'Samvad' aligns with MCF's mission to build a quality public healthcare ecosystem through community empowerment and stakeholder capacity building. The event is expected to generate new partnerships, inspire youth involvement in social causes, and strengthen the overall impact of the non-profit sector in the region.