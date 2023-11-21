 Samruddhi Express Way Closed For Repairing Work; Check Details Here
Samruddhi Express Way Closed For Repairing Work; Check Details Here

The e-way will be closed for traffic between 12 noon and 4 pm on both days while the traffic will be regular other than these times, said the superintending engineer of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) Ramdas Khalse.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, November 21, 2023, 06:18 PM IST
The Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Express-way has been closed on Tuesday and Wednesday between Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna due to the repairing work of the high-pressure tower of the power grid. The e-way will be closed for traffic between 12 noon and 4 pm on both days while the traffic will be regular other than these times, said the superintending engineer of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) Ramdas Khalse.

The work of the high-pressure transmission at the e-way is under progress, it will be conducted between 12 noon and 4 pm on Tuesday and Wednesday. Thus, the road will be closed for all types of vehicles during this period. The traffic between Jalna Interchange (IC-14) and Savangi Interchange (IC-16).

