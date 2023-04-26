Roll Ball World Cup: Kenya claims double victory

After their victory in the Roll Ball World Cup, Kenya's men's teams were awarded the trophy by Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil. |

In a thrilling final at the Shri Shiv Chatrapatti Sports Complex in Pune, India, the Kenyan men's Roll ball team dethroned the hosts to claim their first-ever world title at the Roll Ball World Cup. The tense and terse final saw Kenya defeat India 7-4 in a highly entertaining match.

After their victory in the Roll Ball World Cup, Kenya's men's teams were awarded the trophy by Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil.

Double victory

This victory marks a significant achievement for Kenya, who had failed to win the world title in their previous five attempts. The Kenyan men's team demonstrated their strength and skill throughout the tournament, and their hard work and determination paid off in the final.

The Kenyan men's team's triumph completes a double triumph for Kenya, with the Kenyan women's team also winning their final against Egypt on Tuesday. The Kenyan women's team put in a dominant display to claim the title, and the men's team followed suit with a fantastic performance to secure their victory.

Read Also UK investment minister Dominic Johnson to visit Pune