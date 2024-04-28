Battle of Baramati: Supriya Sule Takes Morning Walk on Taljai; Sunetra Pawar Plays Cricket Match in Ambegaon (PHOTOS) |

NCP MP Supriya Sule visited Taljai Hill in Pune as part of her campaign and engaged in discussions with citizens in the early hours of Sunday. This occurred two days after she was spotted riding a scooty in the Ambegaon area of Pune amid heavy traffic.

She was also seen in the Dhayri area of Pune and participated in the Padayatra organized to campaign for the Lok Sabha Elections in Pune. On this occasion, she interacted with citizens, traders, sellers, professionals, and visited Dhareshwar Temple in the area.

The battle of Baramati is shaping up as the most interesting fight in this Lok Sabha Polls. The NCP (SP) has fielded sitting MP and Sharad Pawar's daughter, Supriya Sule, from Baramati. She is up against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's wife, Sunetra Pawar, who is her sister-in-law.

Meanwhile, as part of her Lok Sabha campaign, NCP Candidate Sunetra Pawar, who is contesting from Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, took part in a cricket match and played the game with women cricketers in Pune on Sunday.

Addressing a campaign rally in Pune's Saswad tehsil, which is part of Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, Pawar said this year's general election is different from earlier ones since it will decide "by which method the country will work".

Voting on the Baramati Lok Sabha seat will take place in the third phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls on May 7. Baramati comprises 6 Assembly seats: Indapur, Baramati, Purandar, Bhor, Khadakwasla, and Daund. Voting in Baramati The NDA's pick from Baramati, Sunetra Pawar, was recently given a clean chit in the Rs 25,000 crore Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) 'scam' case.