Repeat of Burari case? 7 family members found dead in Bhima riverbed in Pune; police suspect mass suicide

7 family members found dead in Bhima riverbed in Pune; police suspect mass suicide | ANI

According to authorities, seven family members' bodies—including three children—were discovered in a riverbed in Maharashtra's Pune district on Tuesday.

According to the preliminary information, the deceased included an elderly couple, their daughter and son-in-law, and three grandchildren.

Four bodies were found on Monday and three on Tuesday near Pargaon bridge on the Bheema river on the outskirts of Yavat village in Daund tehsil, around 45 km away from Pune city.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

All 7 deceased belong to same family

"All the seven deceased belonged to a single family, including a couple, their daughter and son-in-law, and their three children. The bodies were found 200 to 300 metres away from each other in the Bheema river bed," a police inspector said.

The bodies have been fished out, he said, adding the cause of the death and circumstances are under investigation.

"Police are probing the case from all angles including a suicide pact," he said.

More details are awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)