Relatives Suspect Foul Play After Dhule Family of Four Found Dead, Suicide Note Recovered |

After the tragic incident of a family of four allegedly committing suicide in Dhule city, police have uncovered a suicide note during their search of the house. The note stated, "We all commit suicide, and no one is responsible for our deaths." However, the relatives of the deceased have raised suspicions of foul play, expressing doubts that it was truly a suicide.

The incident took place in the Pramod Nagar area of Dhule, where Praveen Girase had earlier informed neighbors that he was traveling to Mumbai for his son’s admission. Shockingly, the family was later found dead. The deceased have been identified as Praveen Mansingh Girase, Geeta Praveen Girase, Mitesh Praveen Girase, and Soham Praveen Girase.

Family was financially stable

The tragedy was discovered when Praveen's sister visited the house on Thursday morning. Upon noticing a foul odor and the door locked from inside, she opened it to find Praveen's body hanging on the first floor. In a bedroom, the bodies of Deepa and their children, Mitesh and Soham, were found, with police suspecting that they had consumed a poisonous substance.

Police sources said that, according to relatives, Praveen Girase owned a fertilizer and seed shop in Dhule, and the family was financially stable. Both Mitesh and Soham were bright students, with Mitesh having recently passed his 12th grade and studying engineering in Mumbai, while Soham was in 11th grade. Deepa Girase worked as a teacher at Maharana Pratap Secondary School.

Given the family’s stable financial condition, the relatives are skeptical about the possibility of suicide, leaving the police investigation to uncover further details surrounding the incident.