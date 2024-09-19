Nashik News: Hospitals with Expired Licenses Under Scrutiny; Gangapur Dam Jalpujan After Pitrupaksha; Aditi Hegde Shines at 77th Senior National Swimming Championships And More |

A shocking revelation has emerged about Pandya Hospital in Mahatma Nagar, which has been operating for the past 15 years without renewing its licenses. The Municipal Health Department has launched an investigation after discovering that pregnancy diagnostics were being conducted in the un-renewed facility. This revelation has now placed un-renewed hospitals across Nashik under scrutiny by the department.

“There are 675 hospitals in the city, and they will be scrutinised, including their registration licenses and renewals. Strict action will be taken in case of any violations," said Dr Tanaji Chavan, Chief Medical Health Officer.

The hospital last renewed its license in 2009. During an inspection, illegal abortion pills and anesthetic injections were found, and records of treated patients were missing. While records of abortions dating back to 1994 were present, no patient details were available. This has reignited concerns over illegal abortion centres and unlicensed doctors in the city.

Nashik has around 675 hospitals, many of which have not undergone regular inspections. A 60-member team of doctors will begin inspecting hospitals next week, reviewing registration certificates and renewals. The inspections will be conducted under the Bombay Nursing Act, with a special committee of departmental officers, medical officers, and nurses.

Additionally, 135 registered abortion centres in Nashik will be inspected to ensure they meet compliance standards. Hospitals will be checked for proper records, the availability of expert doctors and medical staff, and appropriate medical equipment.

Gangapur Dam Jalpujan After Pitrupaksha

With Gangapur Dam now 97 percent full, a Jalpujan ceremony will be conducted by Commissioner Dr. Karanjkar after Pitrupaksha. Since the municipal elections have been suspended, the administrative rule continues, making it the third consecutive year that the Commissioner will officiate as the Chief Administrator for the event.

The heavy August rains have relieved Nashik's water concerns. Last year, Jayakwadi Dam, which supplies water to Marathwada, was only 49 percent full, requiring water to be released from Gangapur and Darna dams, causing a water shortage for Nashik. However, this year, thanks to heavy rains, 40 TMC of water has been sent to Jayakwadi, filling it to 100 percent capacity. This year, Nashik residents can expect an abundant water supply.

There are political undercurrents with some opposition to the ruling party, but given the administrative regime, the Jalpujan will be conducted by the Commissioner.

Aditi Hegde Shines at 77th Senior National Swimming Championships

The 77th Senior National Swimming Championships, organised by the Swimming Federation of India, was held from 10th to 13th September in Mangalore, Karnataka. In the women's category, Aditi Hegde from Nashik achieved a personal best by winning one gold and four silver medals while representing the state.

Aditi secured the gold medal in the 4x100m mixed freestyle relay and silver medals in the 100m and 200m freestyle, as well as in the 4x200m, 4x100m medley, and 4x100m mixed medley relays.

Aditi trains at the Rajmata Jijau International Swimming Pool in Nashik under the guidance of coaches Shankar Madgundisar and Vikas Bhadange. She also received valuable support from Maya Jagtap, the pool manager. Her achievement has been highly appreciated by parents and well-wishers.

Robbery in Panchavati: Two Suspects Identified

According to police information, two suspected robbers have been identified as Faran Khan Mudsar Khan (19, Panchshilnagar) and a youth named Rashid. The incident was reported by Sanjay Babulal Solanki (resident of Madhuban Colony, Panchavati), who works at Prashant Marketing and Distributors, an agency based in the Jahangir Mangal office premises, Nanavali.

On Wednesday, the 18th, Solanki was instructed by his employer, Prafull Jain, to take ₹4.17 lakh to DBS Bank on Sharanpur Road for payment. The robbery occurred while Solanki was traveling on a moped (MH15 CF 1214) from the Sulabh toilet area in Ganeshwadi. The suspects blocked his way, threatened to kill him, and physically assaulted him. They then forcefully stole the cash and Solanki’s two-wheeler.

Assistant Inspector Vilas Padolkar is leading the ongoing investigation into the robbery.