 Nashik Shocker! Parents Allegedly Murder Daughter Before Taking Their Own Lives
Nashik Shocker! Parents Allegedly Murder Daughter Before Taking Their Own Lives

The Indiranagar Police are investigating the case. Preliminary findings suggest that Vijay and Dnyaneswari may have taken their own lives after strangling their daughter. The exact motive remains unclear.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 06:52 PM IST
article-image
Nashik Shocker! Parents Allegedly Murder Daughter Before Taking Their Own Lives | Representational Image

In a tragic incident in Saraf Nagar, Wadala Pathardi Road, Nashik, three individuals were found dead in their home. The deceased have been identified as Vijay Manikrao Sahane (40), his wife Dnyaneswari Vijay Sahane (36), and their daughter Ananya Vijay Sahane.

The Indiranagar Police are investigating the case. Preliminary findings suggest that Vijay and Dnyaneswari may have taken their own lives after strangling their daughter. The exact motive remains unclear.

article-image

Neighbours alerted authorities after finding no response from the Sahane household. Upon arrival, the police discovered Vijay and Dnyaneswari hanging from ceiling fans, while Ananya's body was also found.

The police continue to gather information to determine the reasons behind this tragedy.

