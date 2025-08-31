 Nashik Municipal Corporation Prepares 28 Natural & 49 Artificial Ponds To Ensure Eco-Friendly Ganesh Idol Immersion
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik Municipal Corporation Prepares 28 Natural & 49 Artificial Ponds To Ensure Eco-Friendly Ganesh Idol Immersion

Nashik Municipal Corporation Prepares 28 Natural & 49 Artificial Ponds To Ensure Eco-Friendly Ganesh Idol Immersion

This is part of an effort to prevent water pollution. The city is urging residents not to immerse idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP) in the river but instead to donate them. The administration is fully prepared for the immersion period and is encouraging everyone to celebrate in an environmentally friendly way

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 12:59 PM IST
article-image
Nashik Municipal Corporation Prepares 28 Natural & 49 Artificial Ponds To Ensure Eco-Friendly Ganesh Idol Immersion | Sourced

Nashik: To promote an eco-friendly Ganesh festival, the Nashik Municipal Corporation has arranged for 28 natural and 49 artificial ponds for idol immersion. 

This is part of an effort to prevent water pollution. The city is urging residents not to immerse idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP) in the river but instead to donate them. The administration is fully prepared for the immersion period and is encouraging everyone to celebrate in an environmentally friendly way.

Read Also
Two Major Companies To Invest In Nashik District, Bringing ₹5,500 Crore & Thousands of Jobs
article-image

For those who have PoP idols, the Municipal Corporation is providing free ammonium bicarbonate powder. This powder helps the PoP idols dissolve easily, which prevents pollution. You can get the powder from various ward offices, where special sanitation inspectors have been assigned to distribute it.

The city is highlighting that while PoP idols don't dissolve in water and cause significant pollution, idols made from shadu clay (natural clay) disintegrate easily and don't harm the environment.

FPJ Shorts
Telangana Assembly Passes Bills To Provide 42% Reservation For Backward Classes In Local Bodies
Telangana Assembly Passes Bills To Provide 42% Reservation For Backward Classes In Local Bodies
'Dragon & Elephant Must Dance Together': Chinese President Xi Jinping To PM Modi At SCO Tianjin Summit - Video
'Dragon & Elephant Must Dance Together': Chinese President Xi Jinping To PM Modi At SCO Tianjin Summit - Video
IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 537 Posts Underway; Check Selection Process Here
IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 537 Posts Underway; Check Selection Process Here
US President Donald Trump Plays Golf Amid Health Rumors Following Viral Photo Of Bruised Hand
US President Donald Trump Plays Golf Amid Health Rumors Following Viral Photo Of Bruised Hand

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Govt Working On 'War Footing' To Resolve Maratha Quota Issue, Says Dy CM Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Govt Working On 'War Footing' To Resolve Maratha Quota Issue, Says Dy CM Ajit Pawar

Nashik Municipal Corporation Prepares 28 Natural & 49 Artificial Ponds To Ensure Eco-Friendly Ganesh...

Nashik Municipal Corporation Prepares 28 Natural & 49 Artificial Ponds To Ensure Eco-Friendly Ganesh...

Latur Farmer Breaks Down Amid Crop Damage Due To Heavy Rains In Maharashtra's Marathwada, Says...

Latur Farmer Breaks Down Amid Crop Damage Due To Heavy Rains In Maharashtra's Marathwada, Says...

Pune: DCM Ajit Pawar Directs PMC To Adopt PCMC’s Road Digging Fee Model For Power Projects; Asks...

Pune: DCM Ajit Pawar Directs PMC To Adopt PCMC’s Road Digging Fee Model For Power Projects; Asks...

Pune Couple Caught Kissing By Riverside; 'Is This Our Culture?' Fume Netizens

Pune Couple Caught Kissing By Riverside; 'Is This Our Culture?' Fume Netizens