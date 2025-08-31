Nashik Municipal Corporation Prepares 28 Natural & 49 Artificial Ponds To Ensure Eco-Friendly Ganesh Idol Immersion | Sourced

Nashik: To promote an eco-friendly Ganesh festival, the Nashik Municipal Corporation has arranged for 28 natural and 49 artificial ponds for idol immersion.

This is part of an effort to prevent water pollution. The city is urging residents not to immerse idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP) in the river but instead to donate them. The administration is fully prepared for the immersion period and is encouraging everyone to celebrate in an environmentally friendly way.

For those who have PoP idols, the Municipal Corporation is providing free ammonium bicarbonate powder. This powder helps the PoP idols dissolve easily, which prevents pollution. You can get the powder from various ward offices, where special sanitation inspectors have been assigned to distribute it.

The city is highlighting that while PoP idols don't dissolve in water and cause significant pollution, idols made from shadu clay (natural clay) disintegrate easily and don't harm the environment.