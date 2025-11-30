 Temperature Drops To 9.9°C In Nashik, IMD Predicts Further Drop In Coming Days
On Sunday morning, the minimum temperature in Nashik was recorded at 9.9 degrees Celsius. This has been the lowest temperature day in November. The temperature has been continuously dropping in the last four days, and citizens are now having to take off their sweaters, shawls and quilts.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Sunday, November 30, 2025, 02:46 PM IST
The cold has increased in the morning and night over last few days. On 29th November, it was 12.6 degrees, on 28th 15.1 degrees and on Sunday that is on 30th November, it was 9.9 degrees Celsius. Dew points have also started to be felt in the air. Dense fog had spread till 8.30 am, due to which vehicles had to turn on their headlights on the roads.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperature may drop by another 1-2 degrees in the next three to four days. The minimum temperature is expected to remain around 8 to 10 degrees in the first week of December.

Advice to citizens:

- Wear warm clothes in the morning and at night

- Take special care of senior citizens and children

- Be careful while driving due to fog

Temperature graph for November (Weather Center, Nashik)

| Date | Minimum temperature (°C) | Maximum temperature (°C) | Humidity (RH) |

| 25th November | - | 32.2 | 61% |

| 26th November | 16.9 | 31.3 | 79% |

| 27th November | 16.2 | 29.0 | 80% |

| 28th November | 15.1 | 29.1 | 84% |

| 29th November | 12.6 | 27.3 | 92% |

| 30th November | 9.9| - | 72% |

