Four of Family Found Dead at Home in Dhule

A couple and their two children were found dead at their residence in north Maharashtra's Dhule city on Thursday, police said.

The incident at Samarth Colony in Pramod Nagar locality came to light around 11 am when some neighbours noticed foul odour coming out of the family's bungalow and alerted police, an official said.

Police found the decomposing bodies of Pravinsinh Girase (53), his wife Deepanjali (47) and their children Mitesh (18) and Soham (15) inside.

Pravinsinh was found hanging from the ceiling whereas his wife and children were found dead on the floor, the police official said.

No suicide note was found. As per the neighbours, no movement had been noticed at the house for the last two days.

An autopsy at the state-run hospital in Dhule established that the wife and two children had consumed some poisonous substance, the official said.

Girase ran a shop selling pesticides at Lamkani village, whereas his wife worked as a teacher and the children were studying, he added.

It was yet to be ascertained whether Girase and the other three died by suicide, and the possible reason for taking such a step, the official said.

A case of accidental death was registered at Devpur West police station and probe was underway, he said.